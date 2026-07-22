IEC extends scrutiny period of provisional voter list

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By Olimatou Coker

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has extended the deadline for the receipt of appeals and objections relating to the provisional list of voters generated during the 2026 supplementary voter registration exercise. The process should have ended yesterday but the IEC now said it will go on until July 27.

The extension came on the heels of mounting concerns mainly from the opposition United Democratic Party which demanded an extension until the full list is published, especially because issues of widespread omission of names had emerged.

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In a statement yesterday, Election House said the extension follows the full publication of the provisional voters’ list in accordance with Section 22(5) of the Elections Act 2025.

The Commission further announced that revising courts will be established immediately after the close of the appeals and objections period to hear and determine all cases submitted.

According to the Commission, the list of persons making appeals and objections and those being objected to, will be published by the Commission, at its offices.

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The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the integrity and credibility of the country’s electoral process and assured the public and all stakeholders of its continued dedication to conducting a transparent and credible electoral process.