Doctor tells court broken glass fragments found in neck of the deceased

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By Fatou Gassama

A medical doctor told the High Court on Tuesday that broken pieces of glass were found in the neck of the slain student leader Yunusa Mbye during a post-mortem examination. Mbye was allegedly stabbed to death by one Mamadou Bah, who is standing trial for his murder.

The witness Dr Ousman Leigh, pathologist and postmortem professional, told the Banjul High Court yesterday that Yunusa Mbye, died from a stab wound with massive loss of blood, and that foreign materials, including broken pieces of glass, were found in his neck.

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The witness went on to explain that the deceased had a very deep wound on the left side of his neck, which caused structural damage to the muscles on that side, as well as a vein on the left side and the back of the neck, which supplies blood to the head.

The witness disclosed that Yunusa Mbye died due to massive external blood loss.

During cross-examination, the witness stated that he is not currently a government employee but continues to work with EFSTH on a contract basis. The State is represented by Counsel M Jammeh, while the accused is represented by Counsel C Mendy and Counsel Samuel Ade. The trial continues.

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UN reports 144 dead or missing after migrant boat is stranded at sea for 25 days

At least 144 refugees and migrants have been reported dead or missing after a series of maritime incidents off the coast of Mauritania, in the latest tragedy on the increasingly dangerous Atlantic migration route from West Africa to Europe’s Atlantic islands.

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said three rescue operations were carried out from the Mauritanian port city of Nouadhibou between 14 and 18 July, bringing 387 people of various nationalities safely ashore.

The deadliest incident involved a boat that left Bufuloto in The Gambia bound for Spain’s Canary Islands, 905 nautical miles (1,677 kilometres) away. The vessel was rescued on Saturday after drifting at sea for nearly 25 days, but only 38 people survived. The UNHCR said 143 others aboard were reported dead or missing.

In a statement, the agency said, “Among the survivors were two children, who had lost all their family members during the journey and are now recovering in hospital with other survivors.”

A further death was recorded among people rescued from another vessel on 14 July.

“The refugees and migrants were reported dead or missing after attempting the perilous sea journey from West Africa towards Europe, highlighting the continued human cost of these dangerous routes,” UNHCR spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh told reporters in Geneva.

UNHCR said the Atlantic route to Spain’s Canary Islands remains one of the world’s deadliest migration corridors because of the vast distances involved, unpredictable weather, overcrowded and unseaworthy boats, and limited opportunities for timely rescue. The agency renewed calls for stronger international cooperation to save lives and expand safe migration pathways.

So far this year, UNHCR has recorded 17 rescue and disembarkation operations in Nouadhibou and Nouakchott, with 2,147 refugees and migrants brought safely ashore.