Gambia unveils new mental health bill to replace 108- year old lunacy law

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By Sirrah Touray

After more than a century, The Gambia has unveiled a landmark mental health bill to replace the 1917 Lunatics Detention Act, shifting focus from punishment to rights based care.

The bill was presented yesterday at a high level advocacy workshop in Banjul attended by National Assembly Members, government officials, civil society, Africa CDC and the World Health Organisation.

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Speakers described it as the final push before the draft moves to Cabinet and then the National Assembly.

Madam Jarra Marega, National Technical Lead for the bill, said the current law contains no definition of a person living with a mental health condition and uses derogatory language.

“This legislation was drafted when society believed the best solution was to lock people away,” she said. “We began with a WHO assessment in 2014, drafted in 2019, and now have a Bill that puts people first.”

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She added that a 2025 Mental Health Investment Case projects The Gambia could gain about $815 million in seven years if the bill is passed and community services are expanded. The bill will be submitted to cabinet in the coming months.

Madam Marega stressed that the goal is to secure cabinet endorsement and table the Bill before the end of 2026.

“Today is not only about replacing an old law. It is about affirming that every person deserves care, respect and dignity.”

Dr Mohamed Abdulaziz of Africa CDC said 90 percent of people who need mental health care in Africa do not receive it.

“More than half of African countries have no mental health law or use outdated ones. This is a public health failure, not just a clinical one,” he said. He announced Africa CDC’s continued support, including naming Madam Marega a Kofi Annan Global Health Leadership Fellow and training two Gambians under its FETP programme.

Dr Nathan Nsubuga Bakoozi, WHO Country Representative, said the Bill is a turning point. “Mental health is part of every person’s health. As we live longer, any of us may need the protections this Bill provides,” he said. He said WHO has supported drafting, training of health workers, and stigma reduction campaigns, adding that implementation will require financing and a skilled workforce.

Dr Momodou Nyassi, Director of Health Services, speaking for the Minister of Health, said the Ministry is committed to seeing the process through.

“A modern law tells every Gambian that mental health matters. It gives us the legal basis to expand services and end discrimination,” he said. Also present were Hon Bah, Deputy Chair of the National Assembly Health Select Committee, and delegations from Tanzania, Uganda, Sierra Leone and Namibia who shared experiences on reform.