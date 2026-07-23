NCP calls for probe into Bulock military barracks demolition

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By Arret Jatta

The National Convention Party (NCP) has called for a thorough investigation into a reported incident involving members of the Senegalese security forces and a post occupied by the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), following reports that part of the facility’s perimeter fence was demolished.

In a public statement issued on Tuesday, NCP leader and Secretary General Aboubacarr MA Kinteh said this party views the matter with the seriousness it deserves, stressing that every sovereign nation has the right to protect its territory and ensure the safety of its security personnel.

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“We therefore respectfully call upon the governments of The Gambia and Senegal to engage immediately through established diplomatic and military channels, conduct a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation into the reported incident, and jointly implement measures that will prevent any recurrence,” he stated.

Kinteh, however, urged restraint, saying the authorities of both The Gambia and Senegal should be allowed to establish the facts before any conclusions are reached.

“Matters touching on national security and relations between friendly neighbouring states demand wisdom, responsibility, and a commitment to truth rather than speculation,” he said.

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The NCP leader highlighted the strong historical and cultural ties between The Gambia and Senegal, describing the two countries as one people separated only by colonial boundaries. He said families, communities and traditions remain deeply connected across the border, making it important for both nations to handle any misunderstanding through dialogue and cooperation.

Kinteh called on the two governmentsto engage through diplomatic and military channels, conduct an impartial investigation and take appropriate measures if any wrongdoing is established.

The NCP leader urged the Gambian government under President Adama Barrow to provide timely and factual updates to the public, saying transparent communication would help maintain confidence and prevent misinformation.

While reaffirming that The Gambia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must always be respected, the NCP leader said preserving the longstanding friendship between The Gambia and Senegal remains a strategic and moral responsibility.

He further appealed to political leaders, civil society groups and the media to approach the issue with maturity and patriotism, warning against statements that could create unnecessary tension between the two neighbouring countries.

Kinteh also expressed appreciation to the men and women of the Gambia Armed Forces for their service and called on them to continue carrying out their constitutional duties with professionalism and restraint.