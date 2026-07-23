IOM laments deadliest migrant shipwreck in 2026

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‎By Tabora Bojang

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) announced yesterday that it is deeply saddened by reports that dozens of migrants are dead or missing following a shipwreck off the coast of Mauritania, where 38 survivors were rescued by the Mauritanian Coast Guard near Nouadhibou on 18 July.

‎Quoting survivors, IOM, reported the vessel departed from The Gambia carrying approximately 180 people and spent 25 days at sea before rescue efforts were launched by Mauritanian coast guards and local fishermen. The survivors include men, women and children from several West African countries. One deceased person was recovered; at least 143 people are still missing and are feared to have perished during the journey. Among the survivors are two children who reportedly lost their parents and younger sibling during the tragic journey.

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‎IOM extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and expresses its gratitude to the Mauritanian authorities, local fishing communities and all first responders involved in the rescue operation.

‎“Every life lost on this route is one life too many. My thoughts are with the families who are mourning loved ones, and with the survivors who have endured an unimaginable ordeal,” said Sylvia Ekra, IOM Regional Director for West and Central Africa.

‎According to the organisation, this tragedy adds to the 168 lives already lost on the West African Atlantic Route to the Canaries this year, as well as two suspected invisible shipwrecks that remain under verification and may have claimed hundreds more lives.

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‎”This year alone, 4,440 arrivals have been recorded in the Canary Islands compared with 11,575 from January to July last year, demonstrating that the decrease in arrivals does not mean the route has become safer,” it said.