PPP, GEP SPLIT OVER PROPOSED ALLIANCE WITH UDP

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By Arret Jatta

The Golden Era Party (GEP), led by Saikou Sawo, has formally withdrawn from its partnership with the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) which named him as flagbearer, three months ago.

Sawo cited a loss of confidence in the PPP’s handling of a proposed alliance with the United Democratic Party (UDP).

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In a letter addressed to PPP chairman, Sawo thanked the party’s leadership, members and supporters for the opportunity to work together, but said the GEP could no longer remain in the partnership because of what he described as ‘hypocrisy and internal contradictions’ over the proposed UDP alliance.

“After careful reflection, however, I regret to inform you that the Golden Era Party is officially withdrawing from the People’s Progressive Party with immediate effect,” Sawo wrote.

This development comes just weeks after Sawo publicly announced that the PPP was prepared to join a UDP-led coalition, a statement that reportedly generated internal disagreements within the PPP.

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According to Sawo, the PPP leader had personally constituted the Central Coalition Committee, which included himself and other senior executives, to negotiate the alliance, and maintained that the PPP leadership was kept informed throughout the process and that no negotiations were undertaken without the party leader’s knowledge or approval.

Sawo also revealed that the alliance agreement was drafted by the PPP’s Policy Director and that negotiations were conducted in good faith under authority granted by the party leadership.

He also defended his attendance at a recent opposition press conference on the supplementary voter registration exercise, where political parties criticised the alleged omission of thousands of eligible voters from the voter registration process. He insisted his participation was separate from the proposed alliance with the UDP and was motivated by concern for the country’s democratic process.

“The omission of thousands of eligible voters is a matter that affects the integrity of our democracy and should concern every patriotic Gambian, irrespective of political affiliation,” he stated.

Sawo further argued that the continued delays, disunity and conflicting positions within the PPP over the proposed coalition had undermined confidence in the party’s ability to provide decisive leadership.

“The Gambia cannot be transformed through a ‘business as usual’ approach,” he wrote, adding that effective leadership requires unity, respect for commitments and the ability to manage differences without creating unnecessary disarray.

PPP clarifies

Meanwhile the leadership of the PPP has swiftly come with a clarification on the matter. A statement from the partly reads in full:

“The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has taken note of the statement issued by Mr Saikou Sawo announcing his decision to revive the Golden Era party and end his membership of the PPP.

The PPP respects the democratic right of every citizen and every political organisation to determine its own political future. We thank Mr Saikou Sawo for his service to the arty and wish him and his colleagues well in their future political endeavours.

However, in the interest of transparency and to ensure the public record remains accurate, the Party considers it necessary to clarify a number of important issues.

The proposed PPP–UDP Alliance remains under constitutional consideration.

The PPP confirms that discussions with the United Democratic Party (UDP) were conducted in good faith through a duly constituted Coalition Negotiation Committee established by the party leadership.

A draft alliance agreement was prepared during those discussions. However, the party has consistently maintained that the proposed agreement remains subject to the constitutional approval processes of the People’s Progressive Party.

Under the PPP Constitution, no alliance agreement becomes binding until it has been duly considered and approved by the party’s constitutional organs and formally executed by the Secretary General and Party Leader on behalf of the party.

Until those constitutional processes are concluded, the PPP has not adopted a final position on the proposed alliance. Any public representation suggesting otherwise did not constitute the official position of the party.

The issue was authorisation

The People’s Progressive Party wishes to make it absolutely clear that the advisory letter issued by the Board of Trustees was never about the subject matter of the UDP press conference.

The PPP has consistently supported free, fair, transparent, and credible elections and remains committed to protecting the integrity of The Gambia’s democratic process.

The issue was one of authorization.

Over a period of time, Mr Saikou Sawo publicly associated the People’s Progressive Party with the United Democratic Party through public engagements and statements without the knowledge or authorisation of the party’s leadership. On a number of occasions, the party leadership only became aware of these activities after they had already taken place.

These actions created unnecessary confusion among party members and supporters regarding the PPP’s official position on the proposed alliance, which remained under constitutional consideration.

Most notably, Mr Saikou Sawo’s participation at the UDP press conference as the PPP Flag bearer was neither communicated to us nor authorised by the party leadership. As the party’s presidential candidate, he was representing the People’s Progressive Party in an official capacity.

Likewise, previous public statements concerning the proposed PPP–UDP Alliance were made without the knowledge or approval of the party leadership.

Under the constitution and established practice of the People’s Progressive Party, official party positions on alliance negotiations and other significant political matters may only be communicated by the Secretary General and Party Leader or by a representative expressly authorised to speak on behalf of the party.

No office bearer, regardless of position, has the constitutional authority to unilaterally commit, represent, or imply the party’s official position on matters that remain under consideration by the party’s constitutional organs.

Intervention of Board of Trustees

The Board of Trustees has a constitutional responsibility to safeguard the integrity, unity, and discipline of the party.

In discharging that responsibility, the Board issued an advisory letter reminding Mr Saikou Sawo of the constitutional obligations attached to the office of Flagbearer and cautioning against unauthorised public representations on behalf of the party.

The advisory letter was intended to preserve institutional order, protect the party’s constitutional processes, and ensure that official party positions are communicated through the appropriate channels. It should not be interpreted as opposition to democratic cooperation, electoral reform, or engagement with other political parties.

Constitutional governance is a strength

The People’s Progressive Party rejects suggestions that adherence to constitutional procedures constitutes obstruction or dysfunction.

Strong democratic institutions are built on consultation, accountability, and respect for established rules. The PPP believes that no individual, regardless of office, is above the Constitution of the Party.

Our commitment to constitutional governance, collective leadership, and institutional discipline is not a weakness. It is the foundation upon which responsible national leadership is built”.

Kebba Nanko

Director of Policy, Implementation, Media and Communications, PPP