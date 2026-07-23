All 3 arms of government meet on democratic governance

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By Arret Jatta

President Adama Barrow on Wednesday officially opened The Gambia’s first Tripartite Conference on the Commonwealth Latimer House Principles, bringing together the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary in a landmark effort to strengthen constitutional governance, the rule of law and cooperation among the three arms of government.

Held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, the three-day conference attracted senior government officials, members of the National Assembly, judges, diplomats, development partners, legal practitioners and civil society representatives.

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Welcoming delegates, Clerk of the National Assembly Kalipha M Mbye described the conference as a defining moment in The Gambia’s constitutional evolution.

He said it was the first time the country’s three co-equal branches of government had deliberately come together on one platform to discuss the practical application of the Commonwealth Latimer House Principles.

He noted that the meeting is expected to produce a National Action Plan, a tripartite communiqué and a Memorandum of Understanding to institutionalise regular engagement among the executive, legislature and judiciary.

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In a recorded message, Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey congratulated The Gambia for convening the historic conference. She said the initiative demonstrates democratic leadership and reflects a shared commitment to constitutional governance.

Chief Justice Hassan B Jallow said judicial independence exists to protect the rights of every citizen and should never be mistaken for institutional isolation. He called for structured and sustained dialogue among the three branches of government while respecting their constitutional mandates. He said the conference should deliver practical reforms that strengthen the rule of law, public confidence and institutional cooperation.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Fabakary Tombong Jatta described the conference as a historic milestone in the country’s democratic development. He said the separation of powers should never be viewed as institutional rivalry but as a framework for cooperation, accountability and mutual respect.

Officially opening the conference, President Barrow said the Latimer House Principles provide an important framework for preserving democratic balance through accountability, transparency and respect for the rule of law. He said democracy can only flourish when the executive, legislature and judiciary function independently while working together in the national interest.

“The resilience of our democracy depends on the effective and independent, but mutually responsible, functioning of all three branches of government,” President Barrow said.

He urged participants to use the conference to develop practical recommendations that will strengthen democratic governance, reinforce institutional independence and deepen public trust in state institutions.