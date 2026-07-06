Gambia’s Embassy in DC joins US in commemorating its 250th anniversary

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Press release

The Embassy of the Republic of The Gambia in Washington DC congratulates the United States of America on the occasion of its 250th Independence Anniversary. The Embassy proudly joins the Government and the People of the United States of America in celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the Independence of the United States, a historic milestone that marks two and a half centuries of nationhood, democratic governance, and the enduring pursuit of freedom, equality and justice.

This landmark occasion provides an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable journey of the United States as a global leader whose democratic ideals, innovation, and resilience have inspired generations around the world.

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It is also a moment to celebrate the immense contributions of the American people to international peace, security, economic development, scientific advancement, and humanitarian cooperation.

The Embassy recognises the longstanding and cordial relations between the Republic of The Gambia and the United States, founded on mutual respect, shared democratic values, and a common commitment to peace, good governance, human rights, and sustainable development.

Over the years, the partnership between our two countries has continued to deepen through cooperation in education, health, trade, agriculture, security, culture, and institutional capacity building, yielding tangible benefits for the peoples of both nations.

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As The Gambia and the United States continue to strengthen bilateral ties, the Embassy reaffirms its commitment to fostering closer collaboration and enhancing the bonds of friendship that have characterised relations between our two countries for decades.

The Embassy also expresses its profound appreciation to the Government and the people of the United States, particularly the United States Department of State, for their steadfast support of The Gambia’s democratic consolidation and socio-economic development.

On this momentous occasion, the Embassy extends its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to President Donald J. Trump, the Government, and the people of the United States of America. May the friendship between The Republic of The Gambia and the United States continue to flourish for generations to come.

As part of activities marking the celebration of this historic milestone therefore, the Embassy of The Gambia has illuminated its premises with America Flag lights accompanied by American flag-coloured ballons. This symbolic decoration serves as a gesture of appreciation as well as in recognition of the excellent and enduring friendship between our two nations.