SENEGAL STAR GOES ON STRIKE AFTER WORLD CUP EXIT AS LATEST ROW SPARKED

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Senegal star Pape Gueye has withdrawn from international duty, triggering a dispute with head coach Pape Thiaw. The Villarreal midfielder announced he will step away from the squad while the current technical staff remain in post following their 3-2 World Cup elimination at the hands of Belgium.

The 27-year-old took to social media to reveal the shock decision after the African side were left reeling from their World Cup departure. Senegal shipped two goals in the space of two and a half minutes during their round of 32 clash with Belgium, surrendering a commanding position to lose 3-2 after extra time. Habiib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr had given Senegal what appeared to be a commanding advantage as they looked poised to secure their spot in Tuesday’s Round of 16 encounter with USA. But strikes from Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans rescued Rudi Garcia’s side, with the Aston Villa star winning and scoring a 125th-minute penalty.