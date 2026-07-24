GAMBIAN DIASPORA IN SCOTLAND VISIT TEAM-GAMBIA AHEAD OF COMMONWEALTH GAMES 

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The Gambia Association in Glasgow, led by its president, Lamin Sanneh,yesterday paid a courtesy call on the Gambian delegation at its Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games hotel.

The association held a productive meeting with Sport Minister Bakary Badjie, Bakary Jammeh (Chef de Mission) Mr Bai Dodou Jallow, president of the GNOC, Fatou Bensouda, High Commissioner of The Gambia to the United Kingdom, and other officials.

The discussions focused primarily on planning and logistics for an event called Gambia Day, scheduled for 26 July as well as strategies to mobilise strong support for Gambian athletes competing at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of the Gambian community and the official delegation to ensuring a successful Games and creating a memorable experience for both the athletes and supporters.

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Meanwhile in a similar engagement, Minister Badjie, High Commissioner Bensouda and her deputy Suntou Touray, attended a welcoming reception for the Gambian team. At the event, the Rt Hon John Swinney, First Minister of Scotland, warmly welcomed the delegation from Banjul and exchanged greetings and conveyed his best wishes to the Gambian delegation.

During their engagement, the Gambian officials highlighted the industrious spirit and valuable contributions of Gambians living in Scotland, reaffirming the strong ties between The Gambia and Scotland.