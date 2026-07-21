RANGERS MAY YET BE TARGETING ANOTHER CENTRE-FORWARD ADDITION THIS SUMMER

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Having already brought in Lawrence Shankland to bolster their forward line, Rangers have some serious firepower up top for Derek McInnes to work with.

Indeed, the Shankland-Youssef Chermiti combo could form the deadliest one-two punch in the Scottish Premiership for years to come.

However, Gers may not be ending their pursuit of improvement at the striker position, as Stockport County star Adama Sidibeh could now be in their sights.

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The 28-year-old is a nine-cap Gambian international, and has netted five times for his country.

But, if he is to call Ibrox his home moving forward, Rangers will have to fend off some serious competition for his signature.

How much Rangers may have to pay for Adama Sidibeh revealed

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Ibrox News has been tracking reports of Rangers’ interest in Sheffield United striker Ryan One this month.

That would indicate that the Bears are indeed still searching for further upgrades at the top of the pitch, and they could now be set to move for a player in English football.

According to a report from Alan Nixon via his Patreon, Rangers are monitoring the situation of Stockport hitman Sidibeh.

He also claims that English Championship sides Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Bristol City are all in for the Gambian as well.

It’s stated that Blackburn hope to do a deal worth around £1.5million, but are in need of some fundraising efforts if they are to make a concrete offer.

Meanwhile, Bristol City have reportedly seen a bid knocked back for Leyton Orient forward Dominic Ballard, and thus could now turn to Sidibeh as an alternative option.

Nixon claims that Rangers have previously looked at Sidibeh during his time in Scottish football with St Johnstone, where he scored 18 times in 80 competitive appearances between 2024-2026.

Sidibeh’s story is a fascinating one as well, and he would be very easy for Rangers fans to root for as a result.

Why Rangers will be on red alert for Ryan One as Sheffield United battle £35m claims Sidibeh’s journey from Gambia all the way to Scottish Premiership

Born in The Gambia in June 1998, Sidibeh started his footballing journey playing for local teams in his homeland such as Marimoo and Gambia Ports Authority.

However, 2022 saw him move to England in order to reunite with his family, and soon found a place to carry on playing the sport he loved with North West Counties League Division One North side AFC Blackpool.

Sidibeh didn’t stay there long though, as he left for Greater Manchester-based side Cheadle Heath Nomads in December of that same year.

Summer 2023 saw him on the move again, this time signing for Northern Premier League Premier Division side Warrington Rylands 1906, where he would fire home 16 times in 30 appearances.

Eventually his form in England’s non-league system caught the attention of St Johnstone, who decided to take a chance on him in February 2024, signing him to his first ever full-time contract.

He would become a big success at McDiarmid Park, scoring five in 15 Scottish Premiership games in 2023-24, before a modest three in 31 the following term.

But he would net six times and provide four assists in 19 Scottish Championship outings in the first half of last season, which was enough to earn him a move to England’s third tier with Stockport County.

Over the course of the second half of 2025-26, Sidibeh scored 10 times in 25 total appearances for Stockport, and now looks ready to test himself at the highest level of his career yet, whether that be in the English Championship or Scottish Premiership.

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