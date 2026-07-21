Police say Nigerian who ‘killed’ girlfriend did so for financial reasons

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By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Police Force (GPF) has been giving updates on its investigation in to the death of a Nigerian woman believed to have been murdered by her boyfriend last week.

Speaking at Brikama on Friday, Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Modou Musa Sisawo and the Regional Crime Officer Amadou Kujabi, (RCO), both made startling revelations about the findings of investigators.

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According to Regional Crime Officer Amadou Kujabi, the incident occurred on 6th July, but was reported the following day after a passerby alerted officers at Suba Ward Police Station. The man had reportedly been informed by children that the body of a woman was lying in a bush between Kitty and Sifoe.

He added that when police officers visited the scene, they found the body of a woman believed to be between 30 and 40 years old with multiple stab wounds, prompting investigators to suspect foul play.

“The victim was initially unidentified because she was not carrying any identification documents, but investigators later traced her residence in Brikama Jamisa, where her landlord identified her from photographs taken at the scene. A subsequent search of her room led to the discovery of her passport, confirming her identity as Esther Tongo, a Nigerian national.”

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Police said the investigation later focused on the victim’s boyfriend after telephone records showed that he was among the last people to communicate with her on the night of the incident.

“The suspect voluntarily reported to the police station after being contacted by investigators and during questioning, he initially claimed that he last saw the victim on 4 July. However, investigators found inconsistencies in his account, noting that he had neither reported her missing nor made any effort to locate her despite claiming they were in a relationship”.

The Police said the suspect later confessed to the killing.

Although investigators said the suspect did not provide a clear motive, they believe the crime may have been financially motivated.

According to the police, the victim had recently received money through an osusu and had transferred approximately D35,000 to her mother in Nigeria shortly before her death.

Investigators further alleged that after the killing, the suspect took D1,700 from the victim’s handbag and transferred about D600 from her Wave mobile money account into his own account using her mobile phone.

Police said the suspect told investigators that he had invited the victim to accompany him to visit a friend in Kitty. The pair reportedly travelled to the area before walking into a secluded bush. According to investigators, the victim became uneasy during the journey and attempted to turn back, whereupon the suspect allegedly attacked her with a knife.

The Police added that said the victim sustained between 7 to 8 stab wounds, findings that were consistent with evidence collected at the crime scene.

Police further alleged that the suspect later buried the victim’s mobile phone at his residence after transferring money from her mobile wallet. The device was subsequently recovered during the investigation

Meanwhile the suspect ….has been arraigned before the Brikama Magistrates’ Court on a charge of murder.