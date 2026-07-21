Chief Justice calls for protection of rule of law, judicial independence as he retires

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By Arret Jatta

Chief Justice Hassan B Jallow yesterday used his farewell ceremony to call on Gambians to remain committed to the rule of law, judicial independence and constitutional governance as he prepares to retire after nearly a decade at the helm of the country’s judiciary.

Addressing judges, lawyers, government officials, diplomats and members of the legal fraternity, Justice Jallow reflected on what he described as “half a century of public service” in The Gambia and internationally, saying his journey had been a collective effort.

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“It has been a long journey for justice, but I was not alone on the way. We have all walked it together,” he said, thanking judicial officers, government, the Bar, civil society, development partners and his family for supporting his tenure.

Justice Jallow, who has served as Attorney General, Justice Minister, Member of Parliament and Chief Justice, said it had been “a great honour” to contribute to restoring the country’s justice system since 2017. He noted that significant progress had been made in strengthening judicial independence, expanding access to justice, improving court infrastructure and embracing technology, while acknowledging that “much more remains to be done.”

Delivering a message to his successor and the nation, the outgoing Chief Justice stressed that respect for the law must remain above all else.

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“Let us all renew and strengthen our commitment to the law and to legality, he urged.

He also emphasised the close relationship between justice and national development, declaring: “Without justice there is no peace, and without peace there can be no progress.”

Justice Jallow further praised the Barrow administration for respecting judicial independence, saying the government had accepted and implemented court decisions against it without interfering in the judicial process.

The farewell ceremony was attended by Supreme Court justices, High Court judges, magistrates, Cadi judges, senior counsel and members of the diplomatic corps. Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the presidents of the Gambia Bar Association, Gambia Judges Association and Gambia Law Society, among other speakers, paid tribute to Justice Jallow, describing him as an outstanding jurist whose leadership helped strengthen The Gambia’s legal system.