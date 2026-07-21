Senegal backs Macky Sall’s UN candidacy

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President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye has decided to give Senegal’s full support to the candidacy of his predecessor, Macky Sall, for the post of Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), at the end of a meeting between the two at the Palace de la Republic, Seneweb reported yesterday.

According to a statement from the Ministry of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese abroad, Macky Sall was received by Faye on Friday, July 17, 2026 to present his candidacy for the head of the UN.

The statement added that the meeting took place “in a climate full of cordiality and courtesy”, illustrating the commitment of the Head of State “to dialogue, the continuity of the State and national interest.”

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At the end of this interview, Bassirou Diomaye Faye decided that Senegal will officially support Macky Sall’s candidacy and instructed the Government and the entire Senegalese diplomatic network to mobilise and promote his candidacy.

“President Faye also launched an appeal to the living forces of the nation to support this candidacy, now presented as that of Senegal in the service of Africa and a more efficient multilateralism,” the press statement concluded.