Stakeholders validate revise Made in Gambia Action Plan

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By Aminata Kuyateh

Stakeholders on Tuesday formally validated the revised Made in The Gambia Strategy and Action Plan 2027–2037 at Ocean Bay Hotel in Bakau, establishing a clear 10-year roadmap to boost the competitiveness, visibility and market access of locally produced goods and services.

Led by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment (MoTIE), with technical support from the International Trade Centre (ITC) under the EU-funded Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) – Tourism and Creative Industries, the strategy prioritises value addition, product quality improvement, stronger local value chains, MSME support and export expansion.

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The plan directly advances the government’s “Produce and Consume Local” agenda and is grounded in extensive stakeholder consultations.

Opening the workshop, Trade Minister Mod K Ceesay described the strategy as a decisive framework for economic transformation. He said it places Gambian producers, entrepreneurs and consumers at the centre of development, with a clear focus on increasing local production, reducing import dependence, creating jobs and expanding exports.

Ceesay acknowledged that the previous framework improved awareness but fell short in implementation. He stressed that the revised strategy addresses these gaps by strengthening the business environment, expanding market access and driving a sustained shift toward consuming locally made products. He called for coordinated action across government, the private sector and development partners.

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ITC Country Representative Yusupha Keita described the validation as a critical milestone for trade and enterprise development. He highlighted key target sectors, including manufacturing, agro-processing, tourism, ICT and the creative industries, with strong emphasis on youth- and women-led businesses.

Keita underscored that MSMEs, which account for over 81 percent of employment, remain constrained by limited access to finance, technology and business support. He noted, however, that opportunities under Ecowas and AfCFTA, alongside rising demand for local products, position Gambian businesses to compete more effectively—provided the strategy is implemented decisively.

EU Programme Manager Lumana Kamashi said the strategy will accelerate value addition, innovation and local manufacturing while enabling Gambian products to meet international standards and access new markets. She emphasised that the initiative aligns with the EU’s broader partnership with The Gambia to drive sustainable growth and job creation.

Kamashi stressed that delivery will depend on strong, sustained collaboration among government, the private sector, financial institutions, academia and development partners. She urged stakeholders to ensure the final strategy is practical, responsive to business needs and capable of positioning “Made in The Gambia” as a trusted mark of quality and competitiveness.