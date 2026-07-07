GINA BASS IN THE SPOTLIGHT AS GLASGOW GAMES NEARS

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Gina Mariam Bass Bittaye is The Gambia’s most accomplished track and field athlete of recent times, and one of Africa’s elite women sprinters. Widely known as the nation’s “Sprint Queen,” she has inspired generations of Gambian athletes through her remarkable achievements on the continental and global stage.

Gina specialises in the 100m and 200m sprints, holding the Gambia national records in both events and becoming the first Gambian athlete to qualify for a final at the World Athletics Championships, cementing her place in the country’s sporting history.

Personal bests

100m: 10.93 seconds (National Record)

200m: 22.58 seconds (National Record)

60m: 7.11 seconds (National Record)

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Career highlights

Gina has consistently broken barriers for Gambian athletics throughout her career. She became the first Gambian athlete to run the 100 metres in under 11 seconds and has ranked among the world’s top female sprinters.

Her impressive medal collection includes continental titles, highlighted by winning the 100m gold medal at the African Games and claiming multiple sprint titles in major African championships. Her performances have established her as one of the continent’s finest female sprinters.

International representation

Gina has proudly represented The Gambia at three consecutive Olympic Games—Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024—making history as the country’s first female Olympian to compete across three Olympic editions.

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She also reached the semifinals of both the 100m and 200m at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, narrowly missing a place in the historic 100m final.

Following a brief competitive break after becoming a mother, Gina returned to international competition in 2026, demonstrating her resilience and determination as she prepares to lead Team Gambia at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Beyond the track

Away from competition, Gina is admired for her humility, resilience and commitment to inspiring young athletes. Her journey—from school athletics to becoming The Gambia’s most decorated athlete—continues to motivate the next generation of Gambian sports stars.

As Team- Gambia heads to Glasgow, Gina remains a symbol of excellence, perseverance and national pride.

GNOC