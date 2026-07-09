Diomaye urges court to annul Assembly’s vote to revise Constitutional

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The institutional tug-of-war is officially underway before the country’s highest court. On Monday, July 6, 2026, Maître Cheikh Ahmadou Ndiaye, a lawyer at the Court acting in the name and on behalf of the President of the Republic, appeared before the registry of the Constitutional Council. He formally filed an appeal for unconstitutionality to challenge the constitutional revision procedure adopted by the National Assembly.

The Head of State is attacking the regularity of parliamentary work with full force, invoking a “violation of the procedure for the Constitutional Revision of Law No. 18/2026 of the National Assembly dated June 29, 2026”. Faced with the seriousness of the situation, the President of the Republic accompanied his referral with a declaration of emergency. In application of the organic texts governing the Constitutional Council, he requests an in-depth examination of his request “within eight (8) days”.

To support its grievances, the executive sent numerous supporting documents, including the laws in question, official correspondence with the president of the National Assembly, as well as bailiffs’ minutes. The file also includes USB sticks containing audio and video recordings of the debates in plenary session in order to materialise the breaches denounced. The wise men of the Constitutional Council now have one week to render their arbitration.

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