GOV’T ASKS FOR TIME TO RESPOND TO ENQUIRY ON SALE OF JAMMEH ASSETS

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By Tabora Bojang

Following the non-appearance of Vice President Muhammed BS Jallow at the National Assembly where he was due to present government’s response to the recommendations in the report of the Special Select Committee of enquiry into the handling of former president Jammeh’s assets, parliamentary sources have told The Standard that government has written to the National Assembly seeking for an extension of time to provide its response.

The Special Select’s Committee’s report and recommendations were adopted by the Assembly in March, and it exposes a deep pattern of administrative irregularities, disregard for financial laws, lack of transparency, unauthorised sales, allocation of land to unknown companies, creation of parallel financial arrangement outside established systems and misappropriation of billions of dalasis.

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According to the Committee’s findings, an estimated 302 million US Dollars, 29 million Euros and 2.2 million Pounds remain uncovered.

The Committee recommended actions against several former and current officials including former and current ministers of Justice Abubacarr Tambadou and Dawda Jallow.

Following its adoption, the report was transmitted to the Office of the President, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the Auditor General, and other stakeholders for appropriate action.

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In line with the parliamentary procedures, the vice president was expected to appear on Tuesday June 30th to submit the government’s reply to the report as well as provide details on the recommendations accepted or rejected by the government and its implementation plan. But the VP did not appear as scheduled and according to parliamentary sources, the government has asked for more time to allow them to provide a “comprehensive response” to the report. “Government has said the report cut across many sectors and needed time for cabinet to study and come out with a comprehensive reply,” our parliamentary source said.

With this extension, the government’s response to the report will not be tabled anytime soon, as lawmakers will go on a recess until the end of August.