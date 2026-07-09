Dangote pledges $2b investment in Gambia’s energy sector 

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By Olimatou Coker

Africa’s leading industrialist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has pledged to invest US$2 billion in The Gambia through two major infrastructure projects aimed at boosting the country’s energy sector and fuel security.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the President on Tuesday, the commitment followed a meeting at State House in Banjul, where President Adama Barrow received Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Dangote Group, on the sidelines of the African Caucus 2026 Meetings held in Banjul.

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Dangote was accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer of First Bank Group, Olusegun Alebiosu, whose institution is supporting the initiative.

The statement added that the discussions culminated in a landmark commitment to develop a 250-megawatt solar power plant and a modern fuel tank farm designed to strengthen The Gambia’s national fuel storage and supply capacity. “The planned 250mw solar power plant is expected to significantly increase the country’s electricity generation capacity, accelerate its transition to renewable energy, and support the government’s goal of providing reliable and affordable electricity to households, businesses, and industries.”

The proposed fuel tank farm will establish strategic petroleum storage capacity, helping to safeguard the country against fuel supply disruptions while contributing to greater price stability for Gambian consumers.

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President Adama Barrow, welcomed the investment, describing it as a strong vote of confidence in The Gambia’s political stability, ongoing reforms, and improving investment climate.

He affirmed government’s full commitment to facilitating the timely realisation of the projects and directed the relevant ministries, departments, and agencies to work closely with the Dangote Group’s technical teams to advance implementation.

Also speaking Alhaji Aliko Dangote, commended President Barrow for his leadership and the warm hospitality extended to his delegation.

He also reaffirmed the Dangote Group’s confidence in The Gambia as an attractive investment destination and expressed the company’s commitment to delivering projects that meet the highest international standards.

Both parties agreed to formalise the partnership through the signing of the necessary agreements, the completion of feasibility and technical studies, and the establishment of joint implementation structures to oversee project execution.

Government described the partnership as a significant milestone in the country’s national development agenda and a clear demonstration of growing confidence among leading African investors in the Gambian economy. The Barrow administration reiterated its commitment to promoting intra-African trade and investment while creating an enabling environment for credible investors.