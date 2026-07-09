Driver who attempts to avoid police checks kills pedestrian

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The Malika district police station was on Monday morning informed of a fatal traffic accident on the VDN3.

The transport carried out on the scene allowed the investigators to note that it was one B Guèye, domiciled in Keur Massar, who was found lying on the road.

According to the statements of the accused, F Ndiaye, 24 years old, driver, domiciled in Guédiawaye, he was driving his private vehicle, a Peugeot 307, in order with all the documents relating to his driving.

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Arriving on the VDN3 with passengers on board, he would have suddenly collided with a motorcyclist travelling in the opposite direction, while trying to escape the checkpoint erected under the Malika bridge.

The violence of the impact would have led to the immediate death of the lady Bineta, who was carried on the motorcycle. The motorcyclist, I. Diallo, reportedly escaped with an open fracture of the left tibia, head injuries and body scratches.

Fearing a lynching by the crowd, the driver of the vehicle fled and took refuge at the Wakhinane Nimzatt police station, abandoning his vehicle at the scene of the accident according to Seneweb’s sources.

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The victim’s lifeless body was transported by firefighters to the hospital morgue for autopsy, while the injured motorcyclist was evacuated to Dalal Jamm Hospital in Guédiawaye.

The incriminated driver then presented himself at the Malika district police station, following the usual report, and was placed in custody for manslaughter by road traffic accident. An investigation has been opened to establish the exact circumstances of the tragedy.

Seneweb