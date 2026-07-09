Teacher causes controversy for kissing 15-year-old student

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The Kambal school in the Tawfekh housing estate in Rufisque is shaken by a scandal that has finally landed in court. A 15-year-old student in the fourth grade was kissed by a math teacher, while the girl was taking the physical sciences test, according to Seneweb’s sources.

To this end, S. Ba, the victim’s guardian, filed a complaint against the defendant at the level of the urban security of the central police station of Rufisque. During the investigation, student M.N.D. Baldé said that teacher P.O. Ufomba, a Nigerian national, working at Kambal School, kissed her while she was in the classroom.

Summoned and then questioned by the police, the director of the school maintained that she had served a request for an explanation to the incriminated teacher, who would have admitted the facts in front of her.

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According to the investigation of the Rufisque SU, other girls in the school also say they are victims of the same actions by the accused. The latter risks being brought before the prosecutor Cheikh Diakhoumpa, head of the local prosecutor’s office.

Seneweb