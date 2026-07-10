NDP leader’s friend Rene departed Gambia

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By Tabora Bojang

The Gambia Immigration Department has said German national Muhammed Rene Schwarze also known as Rainey has complied with a removal notice served on him and had voluntarily departed The Gambia on Thursday 2 July.

The GID did not confirm his destination but claimed he made a call on 7 July to officially inform of his departure from The Gambia.

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In a statement issued last evening, the GID said its officers visited the residence of Rene to serve an executive directive declaring him an undesirable person within the territory of The Gambia, revoking his residence permit, and directing him to voluntarily leave the country within 72 hours.

It added that Rene was then invited to the Tanji Migration Management Centre to be formally informed of his removal from The Gambia but Kebba Madi Bojang and his people created a disturbing environment, which forced officers to take Rene to the Banjul Airport for a successful carriage of duty in the presence of his lawyer and a removal notice was duly communicated to him.

According to the GID, Rene had complied with the removal notice and voluntarily departed The Gambia in accordance with the Immigration Act.

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The fracas with NDP leader Kebba Madi

The GID also explained that during this operation, Kebba Madi Bojang arrived at the said residence and willfully obstructed the orderly execution of the exercise, resulting in an altercation with Immigration Officers “who despite numerous appeals found him resistant and were compelled to use minimum force to prevent further obstruction and ensure the successful completion of the lawful immigration regulation” exercise.

The GID argued that Kebba Madi ‘s actions constituted an obstruction of officers carrying out their statutory responsibilities and were therefore in contravention of the Immigration Act.

Kebba Madi explains

However NDP leader Kebba Madi Bojang who was roughly handled by Immigrations officials has maintained that the move to deport Rene was politically motivated adding that the businessman has been a longtime friend of parties like the ruling NPP but his only crime now is to be a friend of his and the NDP.