PDOIS announces coalition building project

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By Tabora Bojang

The People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism yesterday announced that its Central Committee has endorsed efforts by the party’s Committee of Bureaus on coalition building and has approved the ongoing consultation with the coalition initiative to build an opposition coalition dubbed “Team Gambia 2026.”

The party said it is aware of the pressing demand for change by replacing the current government with a credible coalition that is committed to spearheading constitutional, legal, electoral, administrative and institutional reforms, which Gambians are in dire need for. “The Central Committee at its session of 3rd-4th July 2026 reviewed and endorsed efforts made so far by the Committee of Bureaus on coalition building and has directed it to continue this path. In particular, the Central Committee approved the ongoing consultation with the coalition initiative to build Team Gambia 2026 and the presentation made to it. It further approved the position of the Committee of Bureaus to maximise efforts in pursuing a change that will effect reforms and not a mere regime change which will be a change for its sake and instructed it to continue this path,” the party said in a statement yesterday.

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According to PDOIS, the experience of 2016, which saw former president Jammeh defeated by an opposition coalition led by Adama Barrow, has amply demonstrated that there must be safeguards to ensure that reforms are expedited hence the need for an inclusive coalition to lead a change of government to effect the reforms.

The party said its Central Committee also resolved to engage in the 2026-2027 election cycle at the level of the presidency, parliamentary and the local councils.