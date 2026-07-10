Court imposes combined D2M bail bond for 4 car drifters

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By Fatou Gassama

Four car drifters Modou Samba Jallow, Abdul Aziz Njie, Hadim Manneh and Gassan Abdoul Azim who were remanded at the Mile II prison after they were charged at the Brusubi magistrate’s court for dangerous driving, common nuisance and prohibition of conduct conducive to the breach of peace have finally been granted bail.

Yesterday the court ruled that their alleged offences are bailable rejecting the prosecutors wish for their continued detention. Police prosecutors objected to the release of the four accused persons on bail on the grounds that car drifting is on increase within the Brusubi area where residents no longer feel safe and that the vehicles involved are yet to be recovered. However, the lawyer for the accused persons, urged the court to reject the prosecution’s bail objection arguing that the offences they charged with are bailable.

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In her ruling Magistrate Mam Samba Jallow said nothing cogent is advanced before the court for it to refuse bail pointing out that bail is a constitutional guaranteed right and “courts are enjoined not to refuse bail as a means of punishment.”

She cited that having had nothing cogent to persuade the court to not grant bail, the accused persons are therefore released on bail.

On the bail conditions, the 1st accused person Modou Samba Jallow and 2nd accused person Abdul Aziz Njie are granted bail in the sum of D200,000.00 each with two Gambian sureties each in the same sum who must deposit their original biometric ID Cards, leave reachable addresses and telephone numbers with the Court’s Registrar together with verification of the said telephone numbers by the various G.S.M Companies. She also ruled that the sureties must depose to affidavit of means and must not be below 45 years. The 3rd and 4th accused persons Hadim Manneh and Gassan Abdoul Azim who is a Sudanese national are granted bail in the sum of D800, 000.00 each, with four Gambian sureties in the same amount who must deposit their original biometric ID Card, reachable addresses and telephone numbers with the court’s registrar together with verification of the said telephone numbers by the various G.S.M companies. The sureties must also surrender a title deed to a property within the Court’s jurisdiction.