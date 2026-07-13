Sadio Mané retires from international football with Senegal

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After Senegal’s World Cup dreams were ended by Belgium last month, Sadio Mané is ending his time with the national team after 130 caps.

The former Bayern Munich player has since revealed that he will not rule out a future return to the Senegalese squad in a different capacity.

“The time has come to close a chapter. Due to my age and the demands of elite-level sport, I hereby officially announce my retirement from the national team,” Mané stated in a message.

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Mané, traditionally deployed as a left-winger, ranks among the most successful footballers in the history of Senegalese football.

In his total of 130 appearances for the national team, Mané scored 54 goals and was a key leader for the squad over many years.

Yahoo sports