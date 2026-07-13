Gambia urges stronger, adaptive UN policing at Global Summit

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Gambia urged stronger international cooperation, proactive policing strategies, and increased investment in peacekeeping capabilities to confront emerging global security threats.

Interior Minister Abdoulie Sanyang delivered the appeal at the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit 2026 in New York, where ministers, police chiefs, and senior UN officials convened to shape the future of UN policing and peace operations.

- Advertisement -

Minister Sanyang thanked the UN Department of Peace Operations for convening the summit and paid tribute to peacekeepers worldwide, including those who have died in service.

He warned that a shifting security environment—driven by geopolitical tensions, modern conflicts, and new threats—is undermining the effectiveness of UN peacekeeping. In response, he called for a more responsive and resilient approach to peace operations that matches changing operational demands despite resource constraints.

Sanyang said UN Police must prioritise civilian protection through professionalism, accountability, and robust partnerships. He urged:

Strengthened early-warning systems;

Expanded community policing initiatives;

Development of specialised capacities to tackle sexual and gender-based violence, organised crime, and emerging threats.

- Advertisement -

He also called for closer collaboration between UN Police, national security institutions, regional organisations, and local communities, and insisted on maintaining high standards of training, discipline, and integrity.

Reaffirming The Gambia’s commitment to gender equality in policing, Sanyang demanded the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women at all levels, calling it essential to the credibility and effectiveness of UN peace operations.

He concluded by urging the summit to produce concrete, actionable measures to strengthen UN peacekeeping and build a future-ready UN Police force capable of responding effectively to evolving security challenges.