WB VP hails Gambia’s economic transformation

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By Olimatou Coker

Ousmane Diagana, the World Bank Group’s Regional Vice President for Western and Central Africa, has praised The Gambia’s progress, describing the country as “on the move” following visible improvements in infrastructure and sustained political stability.

Speaking to The Standard on the sidelines of the African Caucus meeting in Banjul on Monday, Diagana said the country’s commitment to peace and stability has created a strong foundation for development.

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He highlighted the rapid transformation of the capital, pointing to improved road networks, modern buildings, and the appeal of Kombo Beach as clear signs of progress. He noted that such changes are especially evident to frequent international visitors.

Diagana emphasised that The Gambia’s stability stands out in a region affected by insecurity and conflict. He stressed that peace is essential for citizens to benefit from macroeconomic reforms and development efforts.

“Macroeconomic progress matters, but it can only translate into real benefits for people in a peaceful, secure, and stable environment,” he said.

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He reaffirmed the World Bank’s continued support to The Gambia through increased financing and technical assistance aimed at sustaining economic growth and strengthening resilience.

Diagana also pointed to the broader global challenges facing African economies, including the lingering effects of COVID-19, the war in Ukraine, and tensions in the Middle East. These crises, he said, have worsened fiscal pressures, widened infrastructure financing gaps, and contributed to debt vulnerabilities across the continent.

In response, the World Bank has expanded its support, including debt relief initiatives, technical assistance, and increased financing to help countries recover and build stronger economies.

“Our commitment to the region has nearly doubled—from $35 billion to almost $60 billion,” he said. “In The Gambia, our portfolio has grown from under $300 million to nearly $900 million.”

He added that while external support remains critical, The Gambia must continue strengthening domestic resource mobilisation to sustain long-term growth.

Diagana further highlighted a new regional multi-phase program designed to support reforms over a 10-year period, targeting countries with limited fiscal capacity to boost economic performance and resilience.