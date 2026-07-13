Gambia attends 2026 ASPnet conference

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The Gambia actively participated in the 2026 ASPnet Global Conference, held in Sanya, Hainan Province, China, and was represented by the ASPnet National Coordinator, Mr Lamin Jarjou.

Convened under the theme “Transformative Education in Action,” the conference was co-hosted by Unesco and the Education Department of Hainan Province. It was powered by the International Centre for Unesco ASPnet (ICUA), a Unesco Category II Centre, with support from the Chinese National Commission for Unesco and additional partners including China Daily and East China Normal University.

The conference reinforced ASPnet’s mandate to equip learners with the knowledge, critical thinking skills, and inclusive values needed to navigate a rapidly changing world. It strengthened international collaboration across the ASPnet community, aligned efforts with Unesco’s strategic priorities, and advanced progress toward Target 4.7 of Sustainable Development Goal 4.

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Participants examined opportunities arising from the 2023 recommendation on education for peace, human rights, and sustainable development, with a focus on strengthening the impact of ASPnet initiatives at both school and community levels.

Bringing together National Coordinators, education stakeholders, academic institutions, and partner organisations, the conference enabled the exchange of best practices and innovative approaches to transformative education. It also provided a valuable platform for capacity building and networking among both new and experienced coordinators from 32 countries, with strong emphasis on peer learning and experience sharing.

The conference convened 100 participants from across all regions, reflecting the diversity and dynamism of the Unesco Associated Schools Network.