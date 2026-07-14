The mounting stabbing cases are alarming

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The mounting stabbing crisis in The Gambia is no longer just a policing issue; it is becoming a public safety emergency that demands urgent, coordinated action. Recent reports point to multiple fatal stabbings in a short span, including five fatal incidents in June across several communities, alongside another stabbing death in Latrikunda in late June.

What makes these killings especially alarming is how ordinary the triggers appear to have become: domestic disputes, late-night gatherings, bars, restaurants, and neighbourhood quarrels. That pattern suggests a society where knives are too often becoming the easiest answer to anger, pride, and conflict. When violence begins to feel routine, the danger is not only in the deaths themselves but in the slow erosion of public confidence in safety and justice.

The police say many of the recent cases are linked to impulse, domestic conflict, and environments where weapons are easily carried and used. That points to more than criminal intent; it points to weak prevention, poor conflict resolution, and a culture that has not yet fully drawn a hard line against carrying deadly weapons into everyday spaces. The warning from the High Court that disputes over money, phones, insults, or pride should never end in bloodshed captures the moral simplicity of the issue.

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The state needs a stronger prevention strategy, not just reaction after killings happen. Intelligence-led patrols and mass arrests may reassure the public in the short term, but they cannot substitute for consistent enforcement, weapon screening in high-risk venues, quicker investigations, and visible prosecutions that lead to real accountability. The public also needs clearer protection in nightlife spaces, transport nodes, and densely populated neighborhoods where many of these incidents appear to unfold.

This problem cannot be solved by police alone. Families, schools, religious leaders, youth groups, and business owners all have a role in discouraging violence, reporting threats early, and refusing to normalize armed confrontation. Bars, event organisers, and venue owners should treat weapon checks and private security as basic safety measures, not optional extras.