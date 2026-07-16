ANRD leader urges NPP coalition to maintain unity 

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By Omar Bah

Bubacarr Jobe, leader of the Alliance for National Reconciliation and Development (ANRD), the party of the late General Lamin Satu Bojang has issued a plea for unity among coalition partners within the National People’s Party (NPP) as the country prepares for the December 5, 2026, presidential election.

Speaking to The Standard yesterday, Jobe emphasised the importance of solidarity and warned against distractions from rival opposition groups he described as disorganised and leaderless.

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“Now is the time for focus,” Jobe told The Standard. “We already have a clear, capable flagbearer — His Excellency Adama Barrow — and together as alliance partners we must remain united.”

He argued that Gambians want development, stability, and peace, and Adama Barrow’s administration has delivered on that promise.

Making a confident electoral prediction, Jobe urged supporters to mobilise for a decisive victory. “Insha’Allah, Adama Barrow will be voted back into State House on December 5th, 2026, to continue the good work he is doing for Gambian people. We are focused as alliance partners; nothing can distract us from supporting him. Gambians will vote for him massively to continue his development agenda.”

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Jobe repeatedly stressed that internal cohesion within the NPP coalition is essential to ward off what he described as attempts by other parties to sow division. He painted opposition groups as fragmented and leaderless, arguing that they are attempting to distract the electorate with negativity rather than competing on a platform of progress and governance.

Beyond the immediate electoral context, Jobe appealed to a wider sense of national duty. He urged Gambians to look past partisan bitterness and prioritise long-term stability and development. He acknowledged that leadership will change in the future — “after Adama Barrow, there will be another president, and he or she will need us as citizens but for now, the country should rally behind its sitting president”.