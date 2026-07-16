2 charged with murder of 14-year-old boy 

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By Fatou Gassama

Two suspects, Benjamine Badjie 15, and Maja Manne an adult, have been charged with the murder of one Muhammed Camara, a 14 year old boy after allegedly strangling and hitting him with a stick on his head.

The accused persons were arraigned at the Brusubi magistrates’ court yesterday, charged with one count of murder. They deny the charges.

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The particulars of offense alleged that Badjie and Manne, on or about the month of July 2026 at Daru Busumbala, acted with malice aforethought and caused the death of Muhammed Camara.

When the case was called, police prosecutor Chief Inspector Kemo Y Manneh applied for the matter to be transferred to the High Court which reguest was granted by presiding Magistrate Fofana who also ordered that the first accused Benjamine, be remanded at the Jeshwang Juvenile prison since he is a minor while his co- accused be remanded at the Mile II Central Prison pending their appearance before the High Court.