Ex-AG Ceesay’s monetary dues from court ruling totals nearly D2OM

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The total monetary implications of the recent Supreme Court ruling on the unconstitutional removal of former auditor general Modou Ceesay, covering both his compensation, salaries and allowances, is tabulated to be in the region of D20 million, according to affidavits filed in the court yesterday.

According to his affidavit, Ceesay’s entitlement in salaries and allowances from last September until the completion of his nine-year tenure as Auditor General in 2031, is D15,815,425.76

- Advertisement -

This, combined with the D4 million damages already awarded by the court, makes his total entitlement to D19,815,425.76.

State objects to parts of dues

However, the Attorney General’s Chambers has challenged parts of the calculation in its own affidavit sworn by Senior State Counsel Abdoulie Badjie.,

- Advertisement -

The State argued that Ceesay’s appointment began on November 26, 2022, and that although the National Audit Office Act provides for a maximum nine-year term, gratuity and pension are only payable upon retirement and after approval by the relevant authorities.

“Ceesay would not have reached the statutory retirement age by 2031,” the State argued, adding that pension cannot be paid before retirement under the National Audit Office Act.

The State is also disputing Ceesay’s claim to several allowances for the remainder of his tenure, including telephone, professional, responsibility and residential allowances, arguing that such benefits are tied to the active performance of the duties of Auditor General.

But Ceesay’s legal team rejected that position, maintaining that because the Supreme Court ordered payment of all entitlements for the remainder of his fixed tenure, he remains entitled to the full package of salary and allowances he would have earned had he not been unlawfully removed.

The State has further requested the Supreme Court to extend the 60-day deadline set in its July 7 judgment for payment of the compensation, saying more time is needed to calculate and process the sums in accordance with the law.

According to the affidavit, government lawyers have encountered difficulties obtaining the financial records needed to comply with the judgment and have so far secured only two of Ceesay’s pay-slips.

One of the pay-slips produced before the court shows that as of September 2025, Ceesay earned a gross monthly income of D174,342, comprising a basic salary of D58,125 and several allowances, including responsibility, house rent, telephone, residential and professional allowances. After deductions totalling D62,306, his net monthly pay stood at D112,036.

The matter has been adjourned to next Tuesday, when the Supreme Court is expected to consider the competing calculations and determine the final amount payable to Mr Ceesay.

The Supreme Court’s July ruling stemmed from Ceesay’s challenge to his removal from office in September 2025. The court found that the dismissal violated the constitution and statutory safeguards protecting the independence of the Auditor General and ordered his reinstatement-related financial entitlements despite the expiry of practical circumstances surrounding the office.