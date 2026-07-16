Beyond accountability: Lessons from The Gambia’s commissions of inquiry on financial governance and institutional integrity Part 3

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By Omar F M’Bai

Transparency, Institutional Culture and the Architecture of Strong Governance

If governance is the framework through which institutions earn trust, then transparency is the mechanism through which that trust is sustained.

Transparency is often misunderstood as the mere publication of reports or the disclosure of financial information. In reality, transparency is far more profound. It is the deliberate cultivation of openness in decision-making, the willingness to explain and justify the exercise of authority, and the institutional commitment to ensuring that decisions are capable of withstanding independent scrutiny.

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Transparency is therefore not an administrative formality.

It is a governance philosophy.

It reassures citizens that public resources are being managed responsibly.

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It gives investors confidence that markets operate fairly.

It strengthens the credibility of regulators.

It enhances public confidence in governmental institutions.

Above all, it reinforces the principle that authority is exercised on behalf of others and not for personal advantage.

Perhaps no observation has captured this principle more memorably than that of former United States Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, who famously remarked:

“Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.”

Few statements have had greater influence on modern governance philosophy.

Transparency cannot eliminate every governance risk.

Human judgment will always remain imperfect.

Errors will occur.

Misconduct may still arise.

Yet transparent systems make concealment significantly more difficult, strengthen accountability and greatly improve the likelihood that weaknesses will be identified before they evolve into institutional crises.

Opacity, by contrast, breeds suspicion.

Where transparency is absent, speculation flourishes.

Where decisions cannot be explained, confidence inevitably declines.

Where records are incomplete, accountability becomes elusive.

Where processes remain hidden from legitimate scrutiny, public trust gradually erodes.

It is for this reason that transparency must never be viewed as an optional characteristic of good governance.

It is one of its indispensable pillars.

However, transparency alone is insufficient.

History repeatedly demonstrates that many institutions possessing comprehensive governance manuals, sophisticated policies and detailed procedural frameworks have nevertheless experienced catastrophic governance failures.

The explanation is remarkably simple.

Governance is ultimately determined not by the quality of policies but by the quality of institutional culture.

As the renowned management scholar Peter Drucker famously said:

“Culture eats strategy for breakfast.”

The same principle applies with equal force to governance.

Culture ultimately determines whether governance frameworks remain living instruments or become little more than beautifully drafted documents occupying shelves and filing cabinets.

Policies establish expectations.

Culture determines behaviour.

Rules define responsibilities.

Culture influences decisions.

Governance frameworks establish standards.

Culture determines whether those standards are genuinely respected or merely performed.

Consequently, institutions possessing modest governance frameworks but strong ethical cultures frequently outperform institutions with elaborate governance systems but poor organisational values.

Integrity cannot be legislated.

Professional courage cannot be mandated.

Ethical leadership cannot be manufactured through regulation alone.

They must be cultivated deliberately through leadership, example and institutional values.

A culture that rewards honesty strengthens governance.

A culture that encourages independent thinking strengthens governance.

A culture that welcomes professional challenge strengthens governance.

A culture that values competence over personal loyalty strengthens governance.

Conversely, institutions begin to weaken when conformity is rewarded more highly than integrity.

When silence becomes safer than honesty.

When disagreement is interpreted as disloyalty.

When difficult questions are discouraged because they inconvenience leadership.

One of the most consistent findings emerging from major governance failures around the world is that warning signs almost always existed long before institutional collapse became visible.

Someone recognised the risk.

Someone questioned the transaction.

Someone identified deficiencies in internal controls.

Someone raised concerns regarding compliance.

Someone advised greater caution.

The tragedy is rarely that no one recognised the problem.

The tragedy is that institutions frequently lacked the culture required to listen.

This observation reinforces one of the most important principles of modern governance.

Professional challenge is not an act of disloyalty.

It is an act of stewardship.

The internal auditor who questions the effectiveness of internal controls is protecting institutional assets.

The compliance officer who identifies regulatory weaknesses is protecting institutional credibility.

The lawyer who highlights legal exposure is safeguarding the institution from avoidable litigation.

The risk manager who recommends greater prudence is protecting long-term sustainability.

The finance professional who questions an unusual transaction is protecting shareholders, taxpayers and the public interest.

The Company Secretary who insists upon proper governance processes is preserving the integrity of corporate decision-making.

Each performs a different professional function.

Each serves the same institutional purpose.

To safeguard integrity before failure occurs.

Unfortunately, organisations sometimes marginalise these professional voices precisely because they raise uncomfortable questions.

Yet history consistently demonstrates that institutions suffer far greater damage from ignored warnings than from uncomfortable conversations.

Leadership therefore carries responsibilities extending beyond decision-making.

It must create an environment in which responsible challenge is welcomed rather than feared.

Where evidence prevails over hierarchy.

Where expertise commands respect.

Where difficult conversations occur before crises emerge rather than after investigations begin.

The most effective leaders understand that surrounding themselves exclusively with agreement does not strengthen leadership.

It weakens it.

Indeed, one of the defining characteristics of mature governance systems is psychological safety; the confidence that professionals can express legitimate concerns, challenge assumptions and present inconvenient facts without fear of retaliation, intimidation or professional disadvantage.

Such cultures do not undermine authority.

They enhance it.

They enable institutions to identify emerging risks early; correct mistakes promptly and continuously improve organisational performance.

Equally indispensable to effective governance is the proper separation of responsibilities.

This principle is as old as organised government itself and remains one of the most reliable safeguards against abuse of authority.

No individual should possess unrestricted control over the initiation, approval, execution and review of the same financial transaction.

Those responsible for authorising expenditure should not also execute payments.

Operational management should remain distinct from independent oversight.

Internal audit should retain sufficient organisational independence to examine management decisions objectively.

Risk management functions should operate independently of commercial pressures.

Legal advisers should provide impartial advice based upon law rather than convenience.

Boards should remain sufficiently independent to scrutinise executive decision-making objectively and without undue influence.

These safeguards are not founded upon suspicion.

They are founded upon prudence.

They recognise an enduring truth about governance.

Institutions should never rely exclusively upon individual virtue.

They should be designed to ensure that accountability survives changes in leadership, economic pressures and political transitions.

The distinguished sociologist Max Weber said that “durable institutions derive legitimacy not from the personalities who temporarily occupy positions of authority, but from the strength, consistency and impartiality of the systems within which authority is exercised.”

That observation remains profoundly relevant today.

Strong institutions are not built around extraordinary individuals.

Extraordinary institutions enable ordinary individuals to discharge extraordinary responsibilities with integrity, professionalism and accountability.

Ultimately, transparency, ethical culture, independent oversight and constructive challenge are not separate governance concepts.

Together, they form the architecture upon which institutional legitimacy is built.

When one pillar weakens, the entire governance framework becomes vulnerable.

When they operate together, institutions become more resilient, more trusted and better equipped to withstand the inevitable challenges of leadership, financial management and public administration.

For governance, in its highest form, is not measured by how institutions perform when circumstances are favourable.

It is measured by how faithfully they uphold their principles when confronted with pressure, uncertainty and temptation.

Author’s reflection

This article is more than an academic reflection on financial governance and institutional integrity. It is also a deeply personal tribute to values that I witnessed throughout my life.

My late father, Alhaji FaFa Edrissa M’Bai, believed that public office was a sacred trust and that no nation could achieve lasting prosperity without strong institutions, accountability and respect for the rule of law.

At a time when strengthening financial discipline and promoting institutional accountability required exceptional courage, he championed reforms, including commissions of inquiry, in the belief that public confidence in government could only be sustained through transparency and accountability. Those convictions were not without personal cost. His commitment to principle attracted determined opposition from powerful interests resistant to reform, The Mafia. Although those struggles ultimately resulted in his departure from public office, they never diminished his belief that institutions must always be stronger than individuals and that integrity should never be sacrificed for convenience or political expediency.

Time has a remarkable way of revealing truth. Positions of authority are temporary. Public opinion evolves. Those who once opposed reform may later acknowledge its necessity. Yet principles endure. Integrity endures. Service endures. Legacy endures.

As I reflected on the themes explored in this article, I was reminded that governance is ultimately about character. It is about doing what is right, even when doing so comes at personal cost. It is about leaving institutions stronger than we found them. Those were principles my father lived by, and they remain the values that continue to inspire my own writing on governance, leadership and institutional integrity.

When my father passed away during the blessed month of Ramadan, I expressed my reflections in a poem. It remains a personal reminder that while truth may be challenged and those who defend it may endure hardship, a life dedicated to principle ultimately outlives both adversity and opposition.

The Mafia’s plan failed, because purpose cannot be buried.

Truth outlives power.

Integrity outlives office.

And a life lived in faithful service to Ya Allah (SWT) and country can never be crucified.

May Ya Allah (SWT) grant him Al-Jannahtul Firdaws and accept his lifelong service to The Gambia as an act of enduring charity. Ameen Yarab