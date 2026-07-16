Africa’s Leading SaaS Company Launches Seamless Technologies Brand, Unveils AI & Workforce Empowerment Solutions

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Accra, Ghana – Africa’s leading HR technology company, SeamlessHR, today announced its evolution into Seamless Technologies, marking a new chapter in the company’s growth and reflecting its vision to build technology that powers work, business, and everyday life across Africa.

Going forward, the company will operate in Ghana under the Seamless Technologies brand, bringing together its expanding portfolio of workforce technology and artificial intelligence solutions under a single identity. The new brand reflects the company’s broader ambition to build technology that supports organisations of every size and the people who power them.

As part of this evolution, Seamless Technologies is expanding its workforce technology platform to support both white-collar and blue-collar workforces. Its platform for white-collar businesses enables organisations to manage the entire employee lifecycle, from recruitment and onboarding to payroll, performance management, employee self-service, and workforce engagement, helping businesses digitise HR operations and improve productivity.

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Building on this foundation, the company is introducing BWOP (Blue Collar Operations Platform), a purpose-built solution designed for organisations managing frontline and shift-based workforces.

Built for industries including manufacturing, logistics, construction, agriculture, hospitality, and services, BWOP enables organisations to digitise attendance and time tracking, automate payroll, manage employee records, improve workforce communication, and provide employees with seamless access to workplace services through a mobile-first experience. Together, the two platforms enable organisations to manage both office-based and frontline teams through one connected technology ecosystem.

Supporting the platform is Samira, Seamless Technologies’ artificial intelligence layer, designed to help organisations automate routine tasks, generate actionable insights, and simplify how employees interact with workplace technology. By embedding AI across its platform, Seamless Technologies is making work more intuitive, efficient, and productive for organisations across Africa.

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Commenting on the transition, Dr Emmanuel Okeleji, CEO and Co-Founder of Seamless Technologies, said, ”This evolution reflects the company we have become and the future we’re building. Over the years, we’ve helped organisations transform how they manage their people. Today, we’re expanding that vision by developing technology that supports different types of work and different kinds of businesses. Ghana remains a strategic market for us, and we’re excited to continue investing in solutions that help organisations become more productive while creating better experiences for their people.”

Kris Senanu, Director SeamlessHR, said, “The transition to Seamless Technologies reflects the company’s long-term vision to build technology that solves a broader range of business challenges across Africa. It positions the company for continued innovation while strengthening its ability to deliver lasting value to customers, partners, and the markets we serve.”

The transition to Seamless Technologies establishes a unified identity that reflects the company’s broader technology vision while simplifying how customers engage with its solutions. As the company continues to expand across Africa, it remains committed to building technology designed for the realities of African businesses and workforces.

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About Seamless Technologies

Seamless Technologies is a technology platform company building infrastructure for work, finance, and empowering working Africans.

The company operates through four business verticals: SeamlessHR, BWOP (Blue Collar Operations Platform) for frontline workforces, SeamlessProcure, and Breeze, supported by Samira, its artificial intelligence layer. Together, these solutions help organisations and individuals manage work, access financial services, streamline operations, and navigate everyday life more seamlessly.

Serving more than 1,500 medium and large organisations across multiple markets, Seamless Technologies helps businesses manage people, access financial services, streamline operations, and improve productivity through a connected technology ecosystem.

Headquartered in Nigeria with operations in Ghana, Uganda, and Kenya, Seamless Technologies continues to expand its presence across the continent while building solutions designed for the realities of the African market.

The company has raised over $20 million in funding to accelerate innovation across its platform and advance its mission of expanding access, improving efficiency, and creating economic opportunities for businesses and workers across the continent.