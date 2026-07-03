Modernising public sector payroll: The case for replacing monthly salaries with biweekly salary payments

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By Dr Alieu O Faal

Economic reforms do not always require massive public investment or expensive policy interventions. Sometimes, meaningful change can be achieved simply by improving the timing of financial transactions.One such reform deserving serious national discussion is the introduction of a biweekly salary payment system across the public sector, with encouragement for adoption by private employers.

Although this proposal may appear to be an administrative adjustment, its potential economic impact extends far beyond payroll management. It represents an opportunity to strengthen household financial resilience, improve liquidity within the economy, enhance financial inclusion, and stimulate sustainable economic growth.

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Cash flow is the lifeblood of every economy. Most businesses depend on healthy cash flow to remain operational; households also require a steady flow of income to meet recurring obligations.The majority of Gambian workers receive their salaries only once every month, while their financial commitments arise daily and weekly. Rent, transport, food, school expenses, utility bills, healthcare, and emergencies do not wait for month-end.

This mismatch between income and expenditure forces many civil servants into unnecessary borrowing simply to bridge the gap between paydays.From a financial management perspective, this is an inefficient system.Biweekly salary payments would significantly improve household liquidity by ensuring that income arrives more frequently and more closely aligns with spending patterns.

Fifty years ago, payroll preparation was a completely manual exercise. Payroll officers painstakingly calculated salaries by hand, verified deductions manually, prepared payment schedules, and reconciled records without the benefit of computers. Processing a single monthly payroll for a large government department often took two to three weeks to complete.

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With the advent of computers, government and other organisations gradually transitioned to spreadsheet-based payroll systems, which significantly reduced processing time and improved accuracy. However, these systems still required substantial manual intervention and verification. Payroll processing used to be a unit with a group of number-crunchers filling large office spaces within the finance units.

Today, payroll administration has been transformed by sophisticated payroll management software and integrated financial management systems. Modern payroll applications automatically calculate salaries, statutory deductions, taxes, pensions, allowances, and other benefits with remarkable speed and accuracy. Once employee records have been updated, payroll for an entire ministry, department, or agency can often be generated, verified, and approved in less than a single working day.

Reducing household debt

One of the hidden consequences of monthly salary payments is the growing dependence on short-term debt.Salary-backed overdrafts have become an integral part of household financing in The Gambia. While these facilities provide temporary relief, they often trap workers in an endless cycle of debt repayment and renewed borrowing.Interest charges reduce disposable income, weaken purchasing power, and limit families’ ability to accumulate savings.By shortening the interval between salary payments, Government can substantially reduce employees’ reliance on expensive short-term borrowing.This would improve household balance sheets without increasing salaries or public expenditure.

Strengthening financial inclusion

Paying workers every two weeks would also deepen financial inclusion.Employees who receive income more frequently are more likely to use digital banking platforms, mobile money services, electronic transfers, and formal savings products.Banks would continue to receive salary deposits, but instead of relying heavily on overdraft income, they could expand value-added financial services such as savings accounts, investment products, mortgage financing, and affordable consumer credit.This would contribute to a healthier and more diversified financial sector.

Supporting small businesses

Most small businesses in The Gambia rely heavily on consumer spending.Under the current monthly payroll cycle, economic activity typically surges immediately after payday and slows considerably down during the remaining weeks of the month.This uneven pattern creates cash flow challenges for retailers, supermarkets, market vendors, transport operators, pharmacies, restaurants, and service providers.

Biweekly salary payments would distribute consumer spending more evenly throughout the month, creating more stable revenues for businesses and improving cash flow management.A stronger cash flow cycle ultimately strengthens the broader economy.

Improving productivity

Financial insecurity affects employee concentration, morale, and workplace performance. Workers who constantly depend on overdrafts to meeting household expenses are less productive and more susceptible to stress-related illnesses and absenteeism.Improving the frequency of salary payments is therefore not merely an employee welfare initiative; it is also a productivity enhancement strategy. Employers benefit when employees experience greater financial stability.

Better public financial management

Some may question whether Government possesses the fiscal capacity to implement biweekly salary payments.In reality, this reform does not require additional budgetary allocations.The annual wage bill remains unchanged.What changes is the scheduling of disbursements.With modern Integrated Financial Management Information Systems (IFMIS), electronic banking platforms, and automated payroll software, Government already possesses much of the infrastructure necessary to support more frequent salary processing.Indeed, implementing biweekly payroll could improve Government’s own cash management by reducing the huge monthly wage bill and promoting more disciplined forecasting with regular monitoring of liquidity requirements.

A modern public sector reform

Around the world, governments continue to modernise public financial management systems by embracing reforms that improve efficiency, transparency, and service delivery.Introducing biweekly salary payments should be viewed within this broader agenda.It reflects a government that is responsive to changing economic realities and committed to improving the financial well-being of its workforce.Such a reform would also complement broader national objectives relating to poverty reduction, financial inclusion, digital payments, and economic resilience.

Conclusion

Economic policy is ultimately about improving people’s lives.The timing of income matters almost as much as the amount received.A biweekly salary payment system would not increase Government expenditure, but it would significantly improve household cash flow, reduce dependence on costly borrowing including taking frequent salary advances, stabilise consumer demand, support small businesses, encourage savings, strengthen financial inclusion, and improve employee productivity.

The Gambia has made significant progress in modernising its public financial management systems. The next logical step is to modernise how public servants are paid as well as raising the minimum wage levels to help families cope with inflation and the rising cost of food, housing, and transportation. The question is no longer whether Government has the administrative capacity to process payroll twice a month. It does! The real question is whether Government should use modern technological advances to improve the financial well-being of public servants as well as introduces measures that reduces poverty and stimulate economic activity to stabilise the financial wellbeing of all public sector workers.

The author is a financial management and governance specialist. He is currently a Subject Matter Specialist at the National Assembly while serving as the chairman of the board of an SOE.

He previously worked as key expert for an international consulting firm contracted for the IFMIS, and had been a Director of Audit at the NAO. He holds a PhD and MBA as well as being certified in Project Management by the Project Management Institute in Pennsylvania, USA.