Cape Verde leave World Cup as heroes after brave Argentina battle

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Cape Verde’s historic World Cup run ended in heartbreak after the Blue Sharks pushed defending champions Argentina to extra time before losing 3-2 in a dramatic round-of-32 tie in Miami on Friday night.

Bubista’s side twice came from behind against the holders and were minutes away from forcing a penalty shootout before an own goal from Diney Borges, following a Lionel Messi corner, finally ended their brave resistance.

Messi had opened the scoring in the first half with his 20th World Cup goal, before Deroy Duarte equalised after the break to stun the champions.

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Lisandro Martinez restored Argentina’s lead early in extra time, but Cape Verde refused to fold and levelled again through a superb strike from Sidny Lopes Cabral.

The dream finally ended in the 111th minute when Argentina’s late pressure led to the decisive own goal.

Argentina will now face Egypt in the round of 16, but Cape Verde leave the tournament with their reputation enhanced after one of the great debut campaigns in World Cup history.

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Cape Verde approached the match with discipline and belief, defending in a compact shape and waiting for opportunities to counter.

Argentina dominated possession for long periods, but the African debutants stayed organised and made the champions work for every opening.

The breakthrough came in the 29th minute when Lisandro Martinez played a precise ball over the top for Messi.

The Argentina captain controlled the pass and lifted the ball over the advancing Vozinha to give the holders the lead.

It was another historic moment for Messi, who moved back ahead in the Golden Boot race and continued his remarkable scoring run at the tournament.

But Cape Verde did not panic.

They had already held Spain and Uruguay during the group stage, and they again showed that they could compete with elite opposition.

Duarte rewards Blue Sharks belief

Argentina controlled much of the ball after half-time, but their attempt to manage the match invited Cape Verde forward.

The Blue Sharks punished that lack of urgency in the 59th minute with a move full of confidence and quality.

A slick attack down the right opened space inside the Argentina penalty area, where Duarte finished low through the legs of Lisandro Martinez and beyond Emiliano Martinez.

The goal lifted Cape Verde and changed the mood inside the stadium.

Suddenly, the world champions were under real pressure, and the African side began to believe that one of the biggest World Cup shocks was possible.

Vozinha then kept Cape Verde alive with a series of important saves, including one from Messi at close range, as the match moved into extra time.

Cabral scores stunning equaliser

Argentina needed only two minutes of extra time to regain the lead.

Lisandro Martinez reacted to a loose ball from a corner and fired past Vozinha at the near post to make it 2-1.

Again, Cape Verde were asked to respond.

Again, they did.

Sidny Lopes Cabral produced one of the goals of the tournament, curling a brilliant strike from the edge of the area beyond Emiliano Martinez to bring the Blue Sharks level once more.

It was a goal that captured the spirit of Cape Verde’s tournament: fearless, technically sharp and full of belief.

For a few moments, penalties looked inevitable.

Cape Verde continued to fight, while Argentina appeared increasingly anxious.

Own goal ends Cape Verde dream

The decisive moment came with ten minutes of extra time remaining.

Messi’s corner caused panic in the Cape Verde defence, and the ball eventually went in off Borges to send Argentina through.

It was a cruel way for Cape Verde’s campaign to end after such a courageous performance.

Even after falling behind for a third time, the Blue Sharks continued to push in the final minutes, forcing Argentina to defend with tension until the end.

The final whistle brought relief for Argentina, but pride for Cape Verde.

They had taken the defending champions to the edge and forced one of the tournament favourites to fight for every second of their survival.

Cafonline