PPP READY TO BACK UDP-LED COALITION

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By Arret Jatta

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is prepared to support a coalition led by the United Democratic Party (UDP), according to Saikou Saho, flag bearer of the former ruling party.

Revealing this in an interview with The Standard, Saho said the PPP recognises the UDP’s electoral strength and believes no credible opposition coalition can ignore the country’s largest opposition party and therefore the safest path to winning is forming a coalition around the UDP or its allies.

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He argued that governance extends beyond the presidency, adding that capable individuals from different political parties could serve in key government positions under a coalition administration.

Saho also confirmed that the PPP has held informal discussions with the UDP and other opposition parties on possible coalition arrangements, although no formal agreement has been signed..

According to Saho, the PPP is willing to set aside its own presidential ambitions if doing so increases the opposition’s chances of defeating President Barrow.

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However the PPP leader warned that any coalition agreement should be formally documented and centred on shared priorities, including fighting corruption, creating economic opportunities, empowering young people and women, and implementing governance reforms.

He urged opposition leaders to stop prolonging debates over leadership and instead focus on building a united front before campaigning begins.

“The time is now. We are running out of time. At this point, we have to put the country first,” Saho said.