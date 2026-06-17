NRIF launches endowment funds to boost research and innovation

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By Olimatou Coker

The National Research and Innovation Fund (NRIF), under the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, on Monday officially launched its Endowment Fund at a grand ceremony held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre.

The launch marks a major step in the country’s efforts to strengthen research, innovation and national development through a more sustainable funding model.

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The event brought together senior government officials, development partners, academic institutions, private sector representatives and other key stakeholders in the national innovation ecosystem.

Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Prof Pierre Gomez, said a fund of such ambition cannot depend solely on the public purse. He stressed that enduring institutions are usually backed by endowments, which provide a permanent capital base and protect them from annual budget fluctuations.

“It is for this reason that NRIF is today launching its Endowment Fund, with a target corpus of one hundred million dalasi. An endowment, properly understood, is not a one-off donation. It is an act of institutional memory, a means by which today’s generosity continues to support researchers and innovators we may never meet,” he said.

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Prof Gomez said the key to converting knowledge into national prosperity lies in building institutions that connect research to practical application. He added that through the establishment of NRIF, The Gambia is drawing lessons from countries such as Singapore, South Korea and Rwanda, where innovation has been driven by deliberate investment in research and institutional support.

Board Chairperson Dr Ebrima Sall said artificial intelligence is reshaping society and changing how countries position themselves in a rapidly evolving world. He said rigorous scientific research remains the main tool for driving meaningful and lasting social transformation.

Dr Sall warned that without structured research, countries risk being overwhelmed by the dangers of rapid technological change. He stressed that strong research capacity is essential if The Gambia is to remain competitive and seize emerging global opportunities.

Executive Director Prof Momodou Sallah said the organisation must meet global standards while remaining firmly grounded in local realities. He said sustainable success depends on addressing community-specific challenges and ensuring that ordinary people can identify with the initiative.

He argued that focusing on the lived experiences of the population is the surest way to deliver meaningful and lasting impact.

Momodou A Njie, who leads the Resource Mobilisation, Investment and Partnership agenda, called for the creation of an autonomous community oversight body to monitor performance and strengthen accountability.

The launch represents a significant turning point in the country’s scientific and economic development. By aligning financing with national priorities, the NRIF Endowment Fund is expected to provide the structure needed to turn research into practical solutions and long-term progress.