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GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe has confirmed to journalists that South African and Rwandan customs officials are expected to visit The Gambia to study the country’s digital tax stamp system.

The system, implemented by SICPA Gambia, a subsidiary of Swiss-based SICPA SA, has been praised for boosting revenue, cutting smuggling and improving tax compliance. Established in 1927, SICPA SA supports the effective governance and long-term prosperity of nations.

Since beginning its partnership with SICPA Gambia, The Gambia has continued to draw regional attention for its digital tax stamp and other digital transformation systems, with customs officials from Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and other countries recently visiting to study how the reform has improved tax administration and market transparency.

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The system, introduced to track excisable goods in real time, has been credited with helping the Gambia Revenue Authority fight smuggling, counterfeiting and under-declaration.

The digital tax stamp has also been praised for its impact on revenue mobilisation. The GRA reported a sharp rise in excise revenue, collecting D48.47 million between January and August 2024, compared with D6.31 million in the same period of 2023. Officials say this reflects the stronger compliance and better control brought by the system.

Business leaders and tax officials have spoken positively about the reform. The GRA said the stamps create fair competition by ensuring that all excisable products in circulation have paid the proper taxes, while also giving the authority real-time data for tracking and audit purposes. Companies have welcomed the initiative, saying it has reduced illicit goods in the market and created a more level playing field for legitimate businesses.

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Darboe said the digital stamp has reduced smuggling of excisable goods by 95 percent and helped improve transparency and accountability in tax collection. He added that the measure supports local industries, protects government revenue and broadens the tax base without increasing tax rates.

He said the planned visit by South African and Rwandan customs officials underscores growing regional interest in The Gambia’s digital reforms. The GRA boss said he was particularly pleased by the coming of Rwanda’s customs, which he described as a leading reference point for reform in Africa.

The Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS), Dr Johnstone Makhubu, who confirmed his office’s planned visit to The Gambia, said the GRA’s experience shows how technology can strengthen tax systems while also supporting honest business and consumer protection.

The Gambia’s digital tax stamp programme has become a model of interest across Africa.