Brikama North chief urges Gambians to stop insulting political leaders

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Lamin Mondo Jatta, Chief of Brikama North, has urged Gambians to stop insulting political leaders, stressing that respect, constructive dialogue, and national unity are essential to preserve peace and stability.

Jatta spoke Thursday at a police-community training and dialogue session organised by the National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with support from the Government of Japan. The session, held at the Brikama Regional Education Directorate, is part of the project “Strengthening the Rule of Law and Promoting Women- and Youth-led Community Security for Inclusive Justice and Democratic Governance in The Gambia.”

- Advertisement -

“From the President downwards, let us stop insulting our leaders,” Jatta told participants. “We can pursue political agendas without personal attacks. Continued insults and provocation will lead to disaster. The Gambia belongs to all Gambians.”

He warned that rising insults and hostility—especially on social media—threaten national cohesion. He urged citizens to reject tribalism and to identify first and foremost as Gambians.

“Peace is essential for development, and dialogue is central to maintaining harmony,” he said, calling on citizens to cooperate with security services and to support mutual learning between communities and law enforcement.

- Advertisement -

Superintendent Mariama Jallow, Head of the Community Police Unit, said effective security cannot be achieved by police alone. “Security is a shared responsibility. Community policing requires partnership, trust, dialogue and cooperation. Let us continue to work together to build a secure and prosperous nation,” she said.

Ansumana Ceesay, NCCE programme manager, said the forum is timely given the upcoming elections.

“With crucial elections approaching, strengthening community-centered security and inclusive policing is critical. Let this forum mark a turning point toward a stronger, safer, and more united Gambia,” he said.

The programme aims to strengthen peace, security and democratic resilience ahead of the 2026–2027 electoral cycle by addressing community insecurity, youth vulnerability, gender-based violence, misinformation, and electoral risks. It prioritises the empowerment of women and youth as key actors in peacebuilding, violence prevention, and democratic participation.

The event drew government officials, development partners, civil society, community leaders, women and youth representatives, and security institutions to discuss collaborative strategies for promoting peaceful, inclusive, and credible democratic processes.