What can The Gambia learn from Senegal’s recent constitutional reform?

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By Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe

As a harmlessly wounded country still bleeding, we are far too affected by the discombobulated political harmattan caused by our present-day politicians. For many years, we have carried the weight of loudly expressing our common frustrations on social media, only to live in the solitude of inaction against our own public demands. The Barrow administration has become exhausting for us, and disunity has caused us suffering greater than what an ordinary bonga fish can swallow in our holy waters. Even so, we are always the first to cry in anguish over the heinous atrocities currently ruining our peaceful country. Pain long enough to fulfill a madman’s destiny, has engulfed us in a state of catatonic catastasis. While Gambian politicians are busy visiting marabouts, luring voters online, and dividing the average citizenry, the Senegalese Parliament has recently welcomed a constitutional revision introducing significant governance reforms aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

Anyone with divine knowledge already knew that the presidency of H.E. Adama Barrow is over. The only things keeping him on that seat are time and prayers. His re-election can only happen if the opposition failed to unite against him. Were our National Assembly composed of genuinely serious individuals, rather than occupied by dishonourable honourables, the recent constitutional revision in Senegal would be a laudable initiative for them to emulate and fearlessly debate right away in Banjul. Imagine a President of The Gambia who no longer serves as the leader of a political party while in office. Development would be decentralised, and he would put the interest of the country first, ahead of party politics. A revision of our laws could require, as a constitutional provision, that any elected president relinquish party leadership. In my view, these reforms are solely intended to modernise state institutions, consolidate democracy, and promote exemplary governance in service of the Gambian people.

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Heedless of political prostitution and false knowledge production, Gambian cabinet ministers have been misusing their office by continuously attending political functions entirely outside their job descriptions. We urgently need a law to prohibit them from simultaneously serving as public sympathisers, party poopers, persona non grata, and cabinet ministers. As a country, we must vanquish the demons of fear that have held us back. It is time to deracinate and obliterate our political spectrum.

With a term limit in place, the Constitution of The Gambia should bar an outgoing president who is not seeking re-election from signing long-term agreements or contracts that could bind the State or compromise its interests. Take, for instance, the current debt burden in Senegal caused by Macky Sall’s careless borrowing.

Under the new Senegalese law:

The President of the Republic can no longer serve as the leader of a political party while in office, requiring any elected president to relinquish party leadership.

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Government ministers are prohibited from simultaneously serving as mayors or presidents of departmental councils, ending the practice of holding multiple public offices.

An outgoing president who is not seeking re-election is barred from signing long-term agreements or contracts that could bind the State or compromise its interests.

The President must declare their assets upon taking office and again before leaving office, reinforcing transparency and accountability.

To add skeleton to flesh, without dressing up this human of my extraterrestrial description, how on earth did President Barrow become so wealthy overnight? The paradox is this: an independent commission of inquiry should be set up to thoroughly investigate the assets of Barrow and everyone surrounding him. Suffice it to add that every commission established under the Barrow administration has failed us woefully. Has anyone ever noticed that the country’s wealthiest businessmen and women are all best friends with Adama Barrow? How did some of them acquire their wealth? Where were they during the Jammeh regime? Do they pay taxes? Are they above the law? Must they continue funding the NPP as a political party while strengthening their businesses through President Barrow?

Yesterday is today’s memory, tomorrow is today’s dream, we should not live a half-life and should not die a half-death. If you choose silence, then be silent. If you choose to speak, then speak until you’re finished. A lot should be done by the next government. I want every Gambian citizen to understand fully well that I am not saying President Barrow has brought nothing good to our country — of course he has, the good roads, just to name a few. But one has to fully understand that, despite having done good, he must leave. “Home is where every traveler returns after a visit. When night falls, the visitor must take leave of his host,” – Femi Osofisan, Women of Owu.