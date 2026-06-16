Assembly skips sitting for lack of quorum

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By Tabora Bojang

The National Assembly once again failed to convene its plenary session yesterday, lacking the required number of members for business to proceed.

The NAMs were due to sit over the first reading of the Labour (Amendment) Bill 2026, the Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, second reading of The Gambia Immigration Bill 2026 and consideration of the Intellectual Property Bill, 2025.

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However only a few members were reportedly present in the chambers, prompting the deputy Speaker Seedy Njie to adjourn the session.