Police investigate murder of ex-UTG students union VP

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By Aminata Kuyateh

The Kairaba Police are investigating a suspected murder in Fajara that left Yunusa Mbye, a teacher and former Vice President of the University of the Gambia Students’ Union, dead yesterday.

Police say the suspect, Mamadou Bah, a 33-year-old Guinean national resident in Fajara, is in custody assisting with the investigation.

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Preliminary findings indicate that Mbye and Bah were involved in an altercation before the victim sustained injuries. He was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Crime Scene Investigators and officers of the Criminal Investigation Department visited the scene and recovered items believed to be relevant to the case.

Police say investigations are ongoing and further updates will be provided as the matter develops.