Gov’t suspension of ID card and driver’s licence issuance raises important questions

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Dear Editor,

The government has announced a temporary suspension of the issuance of National Identification Cards and Driver’s Licences from 9 June until 29 June 2026, as part of the transition to a new system under a Public-Private Partnership with Margins ID Group.

According to the government, the suspension is intended to allow technical teams to review, back up, verify, and synchronise existing databases before the official launch of the new system. While data migration and system upgrades are important and often necessary in large-scale digital transformation projects, the decision to completely halt these critical public services deserves further discussion.

From an information technology perspective, data integrity and security are legitimate concerns during the migration of sensitive national databases. A temporary freeze can reduce the risk of duplicate records, synchronisation errors, and data loss. National identity systems contain highly sensitive information, and ensuring the accuracy of citizen records is a critical responsibility.

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However, modern digital transformation projects worldwide typically aim to maintain service continuity while upgrades are underway. Many governments, financial institutions, and large organisations employ strategies such as parallel system operations, phased rollouts, real-time data replication, and controlled migration schedules to minimise disruptions to the public.

The complete suspension of both ID card and driver’s license issuance raises several important questions. Why is a three-week suspension necessary? Could essential services have continued while technical work proceeded in the background? Were alternative migration approaches considered? And what provisions are in place for citizens who urgently need identification documents or driver’s licences during this period?

A phased migration approach could have allowed existing services to continue while new systems were tested and synchronised. Similarly, operating the old and new systems in parallel for a limited period could have reduced disruption while providing an additional layer of verification before full deployment.

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The government’s announcement also leaves room for greater public transparency regarding the technical scope of the migration, the challenges being addressed, and the measures being taken to safeguard citizen data throughout the process.

To be clear, upgrading The Gambia’s national identification infrastructure is a positive and necessary step toward improving service delivery, security, and efficiency. The introduction of ID cards with a ten-year validity period and the planned free replacement of approximately 670,000 valid cards are significant benefits for citizens.

Nevertheless, public services that citizens rely upon daily should ideally remain available whenever possible. As The Gambia continues its digital transformation journey, future technology projects should prioritise not only technical success but also uninterrupted service delivery and clear communication with the public.

The success of this transition will ultimately be measured not only by the launch of the new system but also by how effectively the Government balances technological modernisation with the needs and expectations of the citizens it serves.

Ousman Jah,

IT Specialist

Can The Gambia’s opposition afford division at a time when national unity is needed most?

Dear Editor,

As someone who has consistently advocated for reconciliation and dialogue, I remain convinced that an opposition coalition is not only possible but necessary. While I do not conceal my political views, I have always approached politics as an independent thinker who believes that the collective interest of The Gambia should supersede individual ambitions. If political actors are willing to set aside personal calculations and place the nation first, there is no reason why a viable coalition cannot emerge.

Some scholars suggest that opposition coalitions are most successful when political actors prioritise collective electoral goals over narrow partisan interests. According to William H Riker’s theory of coalition formation, political actors often build alliances when they recognise that cooperation increases their chances of achieving political power and policy objectives. Likewise, studies of democratisation demonstrate that broad opposition coalitions have frequently played a decisive role in challenging dominant incumbents and facilitating democratic transitions. Given these circumstances, the political strength of the UDP, the country’s largest opposition party, presents a unique opportunity. I believe that its organisational capacity and electoral influence could be leveraged to bring smaller opposition parties together under a common platform.

Despite the noise and speculation circulating in political discussions and on social media, pragmatism and strategic coordination remain essential ingredients for political success. For example, “democracy does not fight democracy” our opposition parties should not see one another as enemies but as partners in the collective pursuit of national development, accountability, and democratic renewal.

For this reason, I am not discouraged by the current debates. What concerns me more is the possibility of fragmentation within the opposition, which could weaken efforts to advance democratic change. Scholars Steven Levitsky and Lucan Way argue that opposition unity is often one of the most important factors in challenging entrenched political systems and creating pathways for democratic competition. I remain hopeful that the seasoned leaders of the opposition, many of whom have endured political repression and sacrifice over the past two decades, will rise to the occasion and do what is necessary to unite the various actors. True leadership is demonstrated in moments of uncertainty and crisis. It is the responsibility of our political leaders to provide direction, foster unity, and ensure that the collective interests of Gambians are never sacrificed for personal or partisan gain.

When national interest comes first, coalition becomes possible.

Dr Lamin Keita

Indiana, USA