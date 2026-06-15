Gambian UK-based professor speaks on country’s education system

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By Professor Sainey Faye

A Gambian voice in global financial governance

The intervention by UK-based Gambian academic Professor Sainey Faye presents a sharply defined diagnosis of The Gambia’s education system—one that moves beyond routine critiques and places execution, governance, and institutional capacity at the centre of the national debate.

From policy ambition to delivery failure

In an exclusive and wide-ranging interview, Professor Faye characterises The Gambia’s education system as one of “strong intent but constrained delivery,” arguing that the country’s central challenge is not a lack of policy direction, but a persistent failure to translate vision into measurable outcomes.

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Over the years, The Gambia has built a solid policy foundation. Commitments to free basic education, sector-wide reforms, and expanded access reflect a government that recognises education as a cornerstone of national development. Yet, according to Faye, these gains are undermined by weak implementation systems, inconsistent execution, and fragile institutional capacity.

“The foundational structures are in place,” he notes. “What is missing is effective delivery, accountability, and sustained performance across all levels.”

Recognising progress, confronting reality

Professor Faye is careful to acknowledge areas where The Gambia has made credible progress. He points to four key strengths that should not be overlooked:

The existence of strong policy and legal frameworks guiding education reform

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Expanded access to schooling, particularly at the basic level

A youthful population that offers significant human capital potential

Growing openness within policy circles to undertake reform

However, he warns that these strengths risk being neutralised if systemic weaknesses remain unaddressed.

Among the most pressing concerns are chronic implementation gaps, a shortage of qualified teachers, weak governance structures, and a curriculum that is increasingly disconnected from global labour market demands.

“The system is underperforming relative to its potential,” he asserts, highlighting the mismatch between education outcomes and the skills required in a rapidly evolving global economy.

A system misaligned with the future

At the heart of Faye’s critique is the argument that The Gambia’s education system is not adequately preparing students for the realities of the modern workforce.

He identifies critical gaps in digital literacy, innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability—areas that are now central to global competitiveness. The limited integration of technical and vocational education (TVET), coupled with weak links between education and industry, further compounds the problem.

“Education must prepare students not for yesterday’s jobs, but for tomorrow’s economy,” he emphasises.

Governance and accountability deficits

Beyond curriculum and capacity issues, Faye places significant emphasis on governance failures within the education sector. He points to weak oversight mechanisms, fragmented leadership structures, and limited accountability as key drivers of underperformance.

These governance gaps, he argues, erode public trust and weaken the effectiveness of even the most well-designed policies.

To address this, he proposes the establishment of an Independent Education Standards Authority to enforce quality benchmarks, alongside stronger community-level oversight and transparent reporting systems.

A reform agenda grounded in execution

Professor Faye’s recommendations are notably practical, focusing on systems that can convert policy into performance.

Central to his proposals is the creation of an Education Delivery Unit (EDU), designed to track progress in real time, supported by data-driven monitoring tools and national performance dashboards. He also advocates for performance contracts for school leaders to ensure accountability at the institutional level.

Teacher quality, he argues, must become a national priority. He calls for a structured National Teacher Excellence Programme, continuous professional development, and clear career pathways to professionalise the teaching workforce.

In parallel, he stresses the need for a unified national skills strategy that aligns basic education, higher education, and labour market demands—an area currently marked by fragmentation and weak coordination.

Unlocking diaspora capital

A particularly striking aspect of Faye’s intervention is his focus on the underutilisation of Gambian expertise abroad.

He argues that the country has yet to fully leverage its diaspora, especially in academia and professional sectors. To address this, he proposes a Diaspora Education Engagement Platform, visiting professorship schemes, and strategic partnerships with international universities.

Such initiatives, he suggests, would inject global knowledge into the domestic system while strengthening institutional capacity.

Beyond education: A broader governance lens

While the interview centres on education, Faye’s analysis is deeply rooted in a broader understanding of governance and institutional development.

His academic work—particularly his doctoral research on bank corporate governance regulation in The Gambia—positions him at the intersection of legal systems, financial oversight, and public policy. He argues that many of the challenges facing education are symptomatic of wider institutional weaknesses.

“The issues are fundamentally about governance, institutions, and execution,” he states, signalling that meaningful reform must extend beyond sector-specific interventions.

Bridging global knowledge and local reality

Despite being based in the United Kingdom, Professor Faye maintains active engagement with The Gambia through research, mentorship, and institutional collaboration.

His efforts include proposed partnerships between the University of The Gambia and Buckinghamshire New University, mentorship of students and early-career professionals, and contributions to policy discussions on governance and regulatory reform.

While these interventions may not yet have translated into large-scale institutional change, he describes their impact as “foundational”—focused on capacity building, knowledge transfer, and creating pathways for future reform.

A call to service and institutional renewal

In a striking conclusion, Professor Faye signals his readiness to take on a more direct role in national development, framing public service as both a duty and an opportunity for impact.

“If my country calls upon my expertise, I will serve with purpose,” he states, emphasising integrity, discipline, and a commitment to practical solutions over abstract theory.

His vision is anchored in strong institutions, accountable governance, and policies that deliver tangible outcomes—an approach that aligns closely with the structural reforms he advocates for the education sector.

The bottom line

Professor Faye’s intervention is less a critique than a roadmap—one that challenges policymakers to shift focus from ambition to execution.

Professor Sainey Faye is a distinguished Gambian academic whose work in sustainable financial governance has earned international recognition, particularly within the United Kingdom’s higher education sector. With more than two decades of experience, Professor Faye has built a career spanning research, teaching, academic leadership, and policy engagement, all grounded in a deep commitment to ethics, accountability, and inclusive governance.

Currently serving as a Professor of Sustainable Financial Governance, Professor Faye specialises in corporate governance regulation, ethical finance, risk management, and sustainability. He holds a PhD in Corporate Governance

Regulation and has published widely in peerreviewed journals and academic books. His work addresses one of the most pressing challenges of modern economies: how financial markets and institutions can operate responsibly while serving wider social and environmental goals.

Beyond research, Professor Faye has played a significant leadership role in higher education. As former Deputy Head of the School of Business and Law at Buckinghamshire New University in the UK, he held responsibility for strategic planning, staff development, research and enterprise, international partnerships, and apprenticeship programmes. Under his leadership, large and culturally diverse academic teams were managed, and institutional partnerships generated substantial income and strengthened global collaboration.