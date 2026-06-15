Betrayal of the Rainbow: South Africa’s xenophobia and the urgent need for African unity

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South Africa, once hailed as the “Rainbow Nation” and moral beacon of post-colonial Africa, is now tarnished by a dark and recurring stain: systematic xenophobia against fellow Africans and Asians living within its borders. What should be a continent united against external exploitation is instead fractured by internal hatred, threatening the very possibility of African solidarity in an increasingly hostile global order.

Xenophobic violence in South Africa is not a recent anomaly. It erupted brutally in 2008, killing over 60 people and displacing at least 100,000 migrants and refugees. Yet, far from being eradicated, the poison has spread and institutionalised.

In recent weeks, vigilante groups have launched new waves of violent xenophobic attacks targeting African and Asian foreign nationals—with little or insufficient response from police and authorities. These attackers, operating under banners like Operation Dudula, raid businesses, block access to healthcare, force shops to close, and chant struggle songs signalling readiness for war against foreigners.

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Foreign nationals are scapegoated as the root cause of South Africa’s economic hardship, unemployment, and service delivery failures—despite these being fundamentally internal governance challenges.

South Africa’s Constitution guarantees everyone—citizens and non-citizens alike—the right to freedom and security, including protection from all forms of violence. Yet the state has failed repeatedly to uphold these values.

Human Rights Watch reports that despite the 2019 adoption of a National Action Plan to Combat Xenophobia, the government has done “very little” to ensure attacks are investigated or perpetrators held accountable. Government indifference, denial, and even tacit approval of xenophobic actions have become routine.

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UN experts have condemned this escalating violence, calling for accountability against xenophobia, racism, and hate speech that harm migrants, refugees, asylum seekers, and even South African citizens perceived as foreign.

Xenophobia in South Africa has evolved from sporadic mobs into a structured political strategy. Operation Dudula, once a social media campaign, has transformed into a vigilante movement now registering as a political party to contest elections. Anti-immigrant hate speech has surged in the leadup to the 2024 general elections, with xenophobic mobilisation becoming a central campaign tool for some parties.

This is not mere social unrest. It is the political weaponisation of hatred—turning fellow Africans into enemies to deflect from domestic failures.

While South Africa fractures internally, the broader continent faces unprecedented external pressures: geopolitical instability, economic turmoil, climate vulnerability, and persistent injustices of the global order.