One year on: How Jarga is building Gambia’s luxury handbag industry

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By Tabora Bojang

One year on, Jarga has made significant strides in building Gambia’s luxury handbag industry. The brand has focused on creating timeless pieces while investing in local craftsmanship and production. Jarga’s Bajen Bag Collection is a testament to this commitment, showcasing meticulously handcrafted handbags made from premium, ethically sourced leather. The brand’s mission is to celebrate Gambian culture and history through luxury products that resonate with the world. Jarga is 100% Gambian-owned and operated, making it one of the first and only brands to design, produce, and export luxury handbags directly from The Gambia to the world. This movement is a testament to Gambian creativity, resilience, and leadership in the luxury industry.

Founded by a Gambian-Norwegian entrepreneur Jankeh Njie, Jarga has spent the past year proving that luxury craftsmanship can thrive in The Gambia while celebrating the country’s culture, history, and identity through design. For decades, luxury in The Gambia was often associated with international fashion houses such as Gucci, Dior, and Louis Vuitton which were widely regarded as symbols of prestige and success while most handbags sold in the country were imported. Jarga is helping reshape that narrative by demonstrating that luxury can also be designed and produced locally by Gambians and for the world.

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Since launching its iconic Bajen Bag, the company has made significant strides in both production capacity and market reach. The company’s bags are now carried by customers across the United States, United Kingdom, Norway, Sweden, France, Australia, and several other markets, positioning the brand among a growing generation of African luxury companies attracting international attention.

For Njie, however, the past year has been about far more than sales.

“When I decided to relocate production to The Gambia, it was because I believed in the talent that exists here and in the possibility of building something meaningful locally,” she said. “The goal was never simply to make handbags but to build an industry, create opportunities, and show that luxury products can be produced in The Gambia to international standards, Njie told The Standard.”

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Building capacity at home

One of Jarga’s most significant achievements over the past year has been the continued development of its production facility and workforce.

With support from the MSDG diaspora initiative implemented by GK Partners, the company invested in improved machinery, expanded production capabilities, and strengthened its training efforts.

In a country where handbag manufacturing remains a relatively new industry, JARGA has had to build much of its expertise from the ground up. Rather than viewing the shortage of skilled workers as a limitation, the company has embraced it as an opportunity to train and develop new talent.

“The challenge of finding skilled workers is real,” Njie said. “But I actually appreciate that challenge because it shows us where we can create impact. Every person we train helps strengthen the industry.”

More than a handbag brand

While Jarga has grown commercially, the company remains deeply rooted in storytelling and cultural preservation.

Each collection serves as a tribute to Gambian women whose lives, values, and contributions have inspired the brand’s journey.

The Lemo Bag, the company’s first collection produced in The Gambia, honors Agi Lemo Nyang-Samba. The Bajen Bag, launched in 2025, celebrates the life and legacy of Ndey Badjie, whose influence became central to the spirit of the brand.

Most recently, JARGA introduced the Naba Bag in tribute to Jainaba Nyang Njie, a respected figure in The Gambian media, journalism, and public service.

According to Njie, every collection is designed to do more than offer elegance and functionality.

“We are translating culture through design,” she explained. “Every bag carries a story. When someone asks about the meaning of Bajen, I can explain an important part of Gambian culture. Through our products, we are sharing pieces of who we are with the world.”

That commitment extends beyond the bags themselves. Every Jarga purchase includes a custom scarf, a signature scent developed exclusively for customers, and a thank-you card written in Wolof with an English translation.

Growing global recognition

The brand’s growing reputation has also been reinforced by support from prominent Gambians who carry Jarga products both locally and internationally.

Njie said seeing influential women represent the brand on global platforms has been particularly meaningful.

“When women such as Fatou Bensouda and Dr. Habibatou Drammeh proudly carries JARGA bags to international meetings, it sends a powerful message. It shows confidence in Gambian craftsmanship and demonstrates that products made here can stand proudly on any stage in the world.”

For many customers, a JARGA bag has become more than an accessory. It represents a connection to Gambian identity, heritage, and entrepreneurship.

Lessons from the journey

Like many growing businesses, Jarga’s progress has not been without challenges.

The company continues to navigate workforce development, supply chain constraints, and changing international trade policies. Recent increases in import-related costs affecting shipments to the United States have required the company to work closely with customers and provide flexible delivery options.

Despite these challenges, Njie believes the experience has reinforced the importance of building strong foundations.

“Success in any country requires understanding the environment and the people,” she said. “Before launching, I spent a long time observing, learning, and listening. The most important thing has been surrounding myself with people who gave honest advice and understanding that there are no shortcuts.”

Looking ahead

As Jarga enters its second year, the company is focused on long-term growth rather than rapid expansion. Njie’s vision is to build a larger production facility capable of training and employing more Gambians while strengthening the country’s manufacturing capabilities.

“I want Jarga to grow sustainably,” she said. “Our goal is to build a stronger industry around handbag production in The Gambia, create more jobs, train more people, and eventually reduce our dependence on imported materials. We are working hard to build a foundation that will last.”

One year after first introducing itself to the public, Jarga’s story is no longer simply about the launch of a luxury handbag brand. It is increasingly becoming a story about craftsmanship, job creation, cultural preservation, and the emergence of a new vision for Gambian luxury.

What began as an idea has become a growing enterprise, one that is quietly proving that products designed and produced in The Gambia can compete confidently on the global stage.