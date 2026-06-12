When recommendations meet reality: Reflections on The Gambia’s public finance review

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By Abdoulie Mam Njie

The World Bank’s latest Public Finance Review on The Gambia provides a timely and comprehensive assessment of the country’s fiscal situation. It highlights familiar but important challenges: a narrow domestic revenue base, persistent fiscal deficits, elevated public debt, inefficiencies in public expenditure, and fiscal risks linked to state-owned enterprises, particularly within the energy sector.

The report is technically rigorous, data-driven, and grounded in internationally accepted public finance principles. Its recommendations on revenue mobilisation, expenditure efficiency, debt sustainability, and fiscal risk management are consistent with global best practice and deserve serious consideration by policymakers and development partners alike.

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It is important at the outset to state that this reflection is not intended as a critique of the World Bank’s analytical work. On the contrary, the report provides a valuable contribution to understanding the fiscal challenges confronting The Gambia. Rather, this article seeks to situate the report’s recommendations within the realities of implementation and to draw lessons from the country’s own experience with economic reform.

The central question is not whether the recommendations are technically sound. Most are. The more important question is whether the institutional, political, and operational conditions necessary for successful implementation exist and how they can be strengthened.

When recommendations meet reality

The history of public sector reform across the developing world demonstrates that the greatest obstacle to success is rarely the absence of good policies. More often, it is the challenge of translating policy intentions into practical results.

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In many countries, reform programmes begin with ambitious objectives, comprehensive strategies, and detailed action plans. Yet the outcomes frequently fall short of expectations because implementation proves more difficult than anticipated.

The Gambia is not unique in this regard.

Government institutions often operate under conditions of limited human and financial resources. Technical capacity may vary across institutions. Coordination among ministries, departments, agencies, and public enterprises can be uneven. Reform programmes frequently compete with urgent day-to-day operational demands. Political priorities may shift, while external economic shocks can disrupt even the best-designed plans. Under such circumstances, implementation becomes the decisive factor.

This reality should not be interpreted as a lack of commitment by policymakers or public servants. Rather, it reflects the complexity of governance in a small developing economy facing multiple development challenges simultaneously.

The World Bank report rightly identifies weaknesses in expenditure management, revenue mobilisation, public enterprise performance, and fiscal risk oversight. However, addressing these weaknesses requires more than policy prescriptions. It requires institutions capable of sustained execution over time.

The challenge therefore is not simply to design reforms but to create the conditions under which reforms can succeed.

The energy sector as a mirror of wider fiscal challenges

The current difficulties facing the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) provide a practical illustration of the implementation challenge identified throughout the Public Finance Review.

Electricity supply remains one of the most visible public services affecting citizens and businesses. Recent disruptions have highlighted the difficulties associated with maintaining reliable power generation, transmission, and distribution while balancing financial sustainability and affordability.

The Public Finance Review correctly identifies state-owned enterprises as a significant source of fiscal risk. Where public enterprises operate inefficiently or accumulate financial losses, the burden ultimately falls on government finances, either directly through subsidies or indirectly through contingent liabilities.

Nawec therefore represents more than a utility provider. It occupies a strategic position within the broader economy.

Reliable electricity affects business productivity, investment decisions, industrial development, tourism competitiveness, healthcare delivery, educational outcomes, and public sector operations. Every interruption in electricity supply imposes costs on households, enterprises, and government institutions alike.

For this reason, the challenges confronting Nawec should not be viewed solely through the lens of utility management. They are also issues of economic governance and public finance.

The World Bank’s recommendations regarding state-owned enterprise reform are therefore particularly relevant. Yet experience suggests that improving enterprise performance requires more than governance reforms on paper. Sustainable improvements depend upon management capacity, operational efficiency, infrastructure investment, financial discipline, maintenance systems, procurement effectiveness, and long-term planning. These are implementation challenges as much as policy challenges.

Lessons from the economic recovery programme

The current debate benefits greatly from a historical perspective. Many of the issues discussed in today’s Public Finance Review are not entirely new.

During the 1980s, The Gambia faced serious macroeconomic and fiscal difficulties that prompted the introduction of the Economic Recovery Programme. At the time, policymakers confronted fiscal imbalances, external debt pressures, public enterprise weaknesses, infrastructure deficiencies, and constraints on economic growth. The country worked closely with international financial institutions to restore macroeconomic stability and rebuild confidence in the economy.

The Economic Recovery Programme achieved important successes. It contributed to improved fiscal management, greater macroeconomic stability, and renewed donor confidence. Yet over time an important lesson emerged.

Stabilisation alone was not enough.

While sound fiscal management was necessary, it could not by itself guarantee sustained growth, employment creation, poverty reduction, or improved living standards. Economic recovery required functioning institutions, productive investment, infrastructure development, and improved service delivery.

Policymakers increasingly recognised that stabilisation was a foundation rather than a destination. This realisation led to the development of the programme for sustained development.

The transition from the economic recovery Programme to the programme for sustained development reflected a deeper understanding of development itself. Sustainable progress depended not only on correcting fiscal and macroeconomic imbalances but also on strengthening institutions, improving infrastructure, expanding productive capacity, and enhancing the quality of public services.

That lesson remains highly relevant today. The challenges facing the energy sector provide a contemporary example of why fiscal reform and development reform must proceed together.

A balanced budget means little if businesses cannot operate efficiently due to unreliable electricity.

Improvements in revenue collection will have limited developmental impact if infrastructure constraints continue to suppress economic activity.

Fiscal sustainability and infrastructure performance are therefore mutually reinforcing objectives.

The experience of the economic recovery programme and the Programme for sustained development reminds us that development is ultimately about more than economic indicators. It is about creating the institutional and infrastructural foundations necessary for sustained prosperity.

The importance of context in policy design

International institutions such as the World Bank bring significant analytical expertise, comparative experience, and technical knowledge to development policy discussions. Their contribution remains indispensable.

At the same time, development does not occur in a vacuum.

Policies that succeed in one country may not necessarily produce identical results elsewhere. Context matters.

The Gambia is a small, open, import-dependent economy with a relatively narrow tax base and significant reliance on tourism, remittances, and external financing. It remains vulnerable to external shocks arising from global economic conditions, climate change, commodity price fluctuations, and regional instability.

These characteristics shape both opportunities and constraints.

Successful reform therefore requires adaptation rather than replication.

The most effective reforms are those that combine international best practice with local realities. They are designed with an understanding of institutional capacity, political economy considerations, and implementation feasibility.

Reform cannot simply be imported.

It must be domestically understood, nationally owned, and realistically sequenced.

The missing link: Implementation capacity

Across decades of development experience, one lesson appears repeatedly. Implementation is often the binding constraint. Governments rarely fail because they lack plans. They fail because execution proves more difficult than anticipated.

Effective implementation requires several essential foundations:

· Professional and competent public institutions.

· Stable leadership and policy continuity.

· Reliable data systems and information management.

· Effective interagency coordination.

· Clear accountability mechanisms.

· Adequate technical and managerial capacity.

· Sustainable financing arrangements.

· Monitoring and evaluation systems capable of identifying problems early.

Where these foundations are weak, reforms may stall regardless of how well they were designed.

This is particularly important in sectors such as energy, where technical complexity, financial pressures, infrastructure requirements, and public expectations converge.

Strengthening implementation capacity should therefore be viewed as a reform priority in its own right.

In many respects, institutional strengthening may generate greater long-term returns than the introduction of additional policy frameworks.

Beyond fiscal space

The ultimate objective of public finance reform is not merely to create fiscal space. Fiscal sustainability is important because it enables governments to pursue broader development objectives.

Revenue mobilisation is important because it finances public services.

Expenditure efficiency is important because it maximises development outcomes.

Debt sustainability is important because it protects future generations from excessive financial burdens.

These instruments matter because of what they make possible. Their true purpose is to improve healthcare, education, infrastructure, water supply, electricity services, agricultural productivity, employment opportunities, and overall quality of life.

Public finance reform should therefore remain firmly connected to development outcomes.

Numbers matter.

But people matter more.

The success of any fiscal reform agenda must ultimately be measured by its impact on citizens.

Conclusion

The World Bank’s Public Finance Review provides an important contribution to policy discussion in The Gambia. Its diagnosis of fiscal challenges is credible, its analysis is rigorous, and its recommendations are broadly consistent with international experience.

However, the country’s development experience suggests that successful reform depends on more than technical design.

The lessons of the economic recovery programme and the programme for sustained development remain instructive. Sound policies are necessary, but they are not sufficient. Sustainable progress requires strong institutions, effective implementation, reliable infrastructure, and long-term commitment.

The current challenges facing the energy sector underscore this reality. Reliable electricity is not simply a utility issue. It is a development issue, a competitiveness issue, a governance issue, and a public finance issue.

As The Gambia considers the recommendations of the Public Finance Review, attention should therefore be given not only to what reforms are proposed, but also to how they will be implemented and sustained.

International experience offers valuable guidance. Yet lasting progress will depend on solutions that are rooted in Gambian realities, supported by capable institutions, and owned by the country itself.

In the end, the true measure of reform is not the sophistication of recommendations contained in a report. It is the extent to which those reforms improve the lives of citizens, strengthen national institutions, and create the conditions for sustainable development.