33 migrants sustain severe burns in boat fire

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By Olimatou Coker

A migrant boat carrying more than 70 people caught fire while attempting an irregular migration journey across the Atlantic Ocean, leaving 33 migrants, including children, with severe burn injuries.

According to the Gambia Immigration Department (GID), the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday at Buniadu Bolong in the North Bank Region, prompting an emergency rescue operation involving several national and international partners.

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In a press release shared with The Standard, the GID said the boat was carrying 61 males and 12 females, including a 20-year-old pregnant woman, as well as five minors. The passengers comprised 35 Senegalese, 33 Gambians, three Sierra Leoneans, and one Guinean national.

“A total of 72 were rescued but 33 sustained burn injuries during the incident. Medical personnel treated and discharged 21 victims, while nine remain under medical care. Three minors with minor injuries reportedly absconded from the hospital while receiving treatment,” the statement said.

The authorities confirmed that all uninjured migrants, along with those discharged from medical facilities, are being transported to the Tanji Migration Management Centre pending further investigations and necessary administrative procedures.