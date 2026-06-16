Latriya resident alerts IGP over security concerns

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By Olimatou Coker

A resident of Latriya-Daru Busumbala has alerted the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Seedy Muctarr Touray, over what he claimed is a growing security concern, public disturbances and noise pollution allegedly linked to the operations of a lodge and bar located in the community.

In a letter addressed to the IGP, shared with The Standard, other concerned residents, expressed alarm over the activities taking place at the establishment, which is situated approximately 200 meters from the Latriya Police Post.

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According to the resident, the situation has created fear and anxiety among residents of both Latriya and Daru Busumbala, particularly during weekends.

The petitioner highlighted an incident that occurred on the night of Saturday, 13 June 2026, when groups of young men allegedly took control of the highway, obstructing the movement of vehicles and creating an atmosphere of insecurity.

“Residents were unable to move freely, and many could not sleep due to the excessive noise and disorder that persisted throughout the night,” the letter stated.

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The resident noted that the proximity of the establishment to the Latriya Police Post makes the matter even more puzzling, as the incidents reportedly occur despite the presence of a nearby law enforcement facility.

Beyond the issue of noise pollution, the petition also raised concerns about the potential rise in crime, anti-social behaviour and the negative influence such activities could have on young people and children within the community.

“Many residents now live in fear, especially during weekends when these disturbances are most prevalent,” the resident wrote.

The petitioner called on the police to investigate the matter, strengthen security measures in the area and take the necessary actions to restore peace, law and order.

The resident further urged the relevant authorities to assess whether the lodge and bar are operating in compliance with existing laws and regulations governing public safety, licencing requirements and noise pollution.

The petition concluded with an appeal for urgent intervention, emphasising the need to safeguard public safety, community well-being and residents’ right to live in a peaceful and secure environment.

The police are yet to publicly respond to the concerns raised in the petition.